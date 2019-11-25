Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Taylor Swift performs a medley at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Wellwishers attend a Holy Mass conducted by Pope Francis at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A protester jumps between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Supporters of local candidate Kelvin Lam celebrate, after it was announced he won the local council elections in his district, at a polling station in the South Horizons West district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards for New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Demonstrators shine lasers on a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Rio de Janeiro police clash with fans during the Flamengo Victory Parade following the Copa Libertadores in Rio, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at a U.S. military facility at Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
A riot police officer lands on the ground during clashes with fans at the Flamengo Victory Parade following the Copa Libertadores in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Rescue workers bring bodies to shore after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian coast, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Mauro Buccarello

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A girl walks among a barbed wire blocking the road to the U.S. Embassy during a protest in Awkar, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the team after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A protester attends a demonstration held by 'the sardines', a grassroots movement against far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, in Reggio Emilia in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the Conservative party's manifesto launch in Telford. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Houses are seen covered by mud after heavy rains caused landslides in the village of Parua, West Pokot County, Kenya. REUTERS/Moses Lokeris

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Lizzo performs during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Disqualified candidate and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands in line to vote in the district council elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A general view as Rio de Janeiro police clash with fans during the Flamengo Victory Parade after the Copa Libertadores in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Tom Farrell with a cut during his fight against Sean Dodd in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
