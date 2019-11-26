Editor's Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while standing with...more
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A masked couple, demonstrators, kiss in front of burning barricade durning protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man pays tribute at a memorial altar as he makes a call of condolence in honor of the K-pop star Goo Hara at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump arrives to receive the 2019 White House Christmas Tree from Pennsylvania's Mahantongo Valley Farms outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as she enters the hotel suite on their reunion day after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, November 17. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS
Demonstrators shine lasers on a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Wellwishers attend a Holy Mass conducted by Pope Francis at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A damaged car is seen on the beach following floods in the town of Kineta, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A protester jumps between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
