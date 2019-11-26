Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while standing with the dog's military handler on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A masked couple, demonstrators, kiss in front of burning barricade durning protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A damaged building is pictured in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A man pays tribute at a memorial altar as he makes a call of condolence in honor of the K-pop star Goo Hara at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
First lady Melania Trump arrives to receive the 2019 White House Christmas Tree from Pennsylvania's Mahantongo Valley Farms outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as she enters the hotel suite on their reunion day after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, November 17. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Demonstrators shine lasers on a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Wellwishers attend a Holy Mass conducted by Pope Francis at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
A damaged car is seen on the beach following floods in the town of Kineta, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
A protester jumps between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
