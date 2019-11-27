Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 27, 2019 | 7:10am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/David McNew

A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
1 / 24
President Trump gives a thumbs up to one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys as first lady Melania Trump looks on during turkey pardoning ceremonies in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

President Trump gives a thumbs up to one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys as first lady Melania Trump looks on during turkey pardoning ceremonies in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
President Trump gives a thumbs up to one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys as first lady Melania Trump looks on during turkey pardoning ceremonies in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
2 / 24
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
3 / 24
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
4 / 24
A Secret Service agent scans the skies over the White House during a lockdown because of reporters of a stray airplane over Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service agent scans the skies over the White House during a lockdown because of reporters of a stray airplane over Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A Secret Service agent scans the skies over the White House during a lockdown because of reporters of a stray airplane over Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 24
Somali men push their rickshaw through flood waters after a rainfall in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali men push their rickshaw through flood waters after a rainfall in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Somali men push their rickshaw through flood waters after a rainfall in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 24
A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
7 / 24
A snowplow clears a runway near a line of jets waiting to takeoff after a pre-Thanksgiving holiday snowstorm caused more than 460 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, Colorado. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A snowplow clears a runway near a line of jets waiting to takeoff after a pre-Thanksgiving holiday snowstorm caused more than 460 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, Colorado. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A snowplow clears a runway near a line of jets waiting to takeoff after a pre-Thanksgiving holiday snowstorm caused more than 460 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, Colorado. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
8 / 24
A member of the security forces uses pepper spray towards a human rights' observer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A member of the security forces uses pepper spray towards a human rights' observer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A member of the security forces uses pepper spray towards a human rights' observer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 24
French CRS police walk on hay as French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS police walk on hay as French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
French CRS police walk on hay as French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 24
A laborer carries bricks in a kiln at Langolpota village in North 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

A laborer carries bricks in a kiln at Langolpota village in North 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A laborer carries bricks in a kiln at Langolpota village in North 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy
Close
11 / 24
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
12 / 24
A shattered window is seen during a search operation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. While calm has descended across most of the city, a handful of protesters remain holed up in the school, surrounded by police following clashes at the campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A shattered window is seen during a search operation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. While calm has descended across most of the city, a handful of protesters remain holed up in the school, surrounded by police following clashes at...more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A shattered window is seen during a search operation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. While calm has descended across most of the city, a handful of protesters remain holed up in the school, surrounded by police following clashes at the campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 24
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Close
14 / 24
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
15 / 24
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 24
A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 24
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
18 / 24
Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 24
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
20 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
23 / 24
Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 26 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 25 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 22 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County

Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County

Wind-driven flames raced down wooded hillsides toward Santa Barbara, California, sending around 5,500 residents fleeing as firefighters battled to save homes before expected relief from rain.

Love in the time of protest

Love in the time of protest

Protesters demonstrate non-violence in moments of civil unrest around the world.

Trump pardons Butter the Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Butter the Thanksgiving turkey

President Trump pardoned Butter the turkey, and its partner Bread, at the 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning.

Art of protest: Graffiti of discontent transforms Chile

Art of protest: Graffiti of discontent transforms Chile

A month of intense protests against inequality and police repression in Santiago have transformed the Chilean capital's streetscape into a wall of graffiti whose messages reflect the deep discontent in this once genteel Latin American city.

Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist

Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures.

Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania

Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania

The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast