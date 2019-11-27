Editor's Choice Pictures
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/David McNew
President Trump gives a thumbs up to one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys as first lady Melania Trump looks on during turkey pardoning ceremonies in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A Secret Service agent scans the skies over the White House during a lockdown because of reporters of a stray airplane over Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Somali men push their rickshaw through flood waters after a rainfall in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A snowplow clears a runway near a line of jets waiting to takeoff after a pre-Thanksgiving holiday snowstorm caused more than 460 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, Colorado. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A member of the security forces uses pepper spray towards a human rights' observer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
French CRS police walk on hay as French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A laborer carries bricks in a kiln at Langolpota village in North 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A shattered window is seen during a search operation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. While calm has descended across most of the city, a handful of protesters remain holed up in the school, surrounded by police following clashes at...more
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tova Noel (C) is surrounded by fellow guards as she departs after a court hearing regarding her actions the evening that led to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, outside a federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 is displayed at the same location today. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops. KCNA via REUTERS
A policeman points a gas canister launcher at a demonstrator durning a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Turkeys are seen at Ashley Farm in Flanders, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania
The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region.