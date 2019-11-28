Editor's Choice Pictures
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following Tuesday's powerful earthquake that shook Albania, November 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A child takes a bath in National League for Democracy's AIDS center in Yangon, Myanmar, November 27. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
French farmers block the ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 27. REUTERS/Kham
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Emergency personnel stand on debris of collapsed and damaged buildings following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, November 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Medical personnel leave the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) following a news conference where university staff announced they had not found any protesters left on campus, in Hong Kong, China November 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis
French CRS police walk on hay as French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pope Francis poses with Italian police officers during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is congratulated by European Parliament President David Sassoli after the vote of Members of the EU Parliament on her college of commissioners, in Strasbourg, France, November 27. REUTERS/Vincent...more
A migrant sits on a tree trunk outside the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, November 27. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A general view shows the Dome of the Rock in the background as Kessim, religious leaders of the Israeli Ethiopian community take part in a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem November 27. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Dressed in a long wool trench coat Bruce Parker sits on a rock enjoying the waves spraying him as they crash on the beach during the arrival of a winter storm in Oceanside, California, November 27. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People look from a building as demonstrators take part in a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia November 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
An Iraqi boy runs between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A laborer carries bricks in a kiln at Langolpota village in North 24 Parganas district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, November 26. REUTERS/Ranita Roy
A demonstrator does acrobatics during a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia November 27. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures in front of the Iranian consulate, as people gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
A minor arrives aboard a Spanish maritime rescue boat, after being rescued at sea off the Canary Islands coast, at the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain November 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A dog stands at a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 28. REUTERS/Florion Goga
