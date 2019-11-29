Editor's Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The Olaf from Frozen balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy plays with foam formed from pollution at the Marina beach in Chennai, India, November 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Light illuminates a man as he walks carrying a container filled with water in Lalitpur, Nepal November 28. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A projectile is fired during North Korea's missile tests in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 28. KCNA via REUTERS
Hands of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao are seen during a ceremony of exchange of the Presidential Guard at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, U.S., November 27. REUTERS/Erwin Seba
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following Tuesday's powerful earthquake that shook Albania, November 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Boots that might have been worn by French statesman Napoleon during his final exile in Saint-Helena are handled before being put on auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France November 28. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators hit an armoured police car during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Women stand atop a destroyed family house of Palestinian assailant Asafra after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in Biet Kahel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
French farmers block the ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Krasnodar's Ari celebrates scoring their first goal against Basel in Krasnodar, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Emergency personnel put an Albanian flag on top of the rubble, on the occasion of the Albanian Independence Day, during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 28. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man dressed in an ape costume smokes as demonstrators protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China November 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People shout slogans during a protest to demand action on climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 29. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.
Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.