Fri Nov 29, 2019 | 7:10am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

President Donald Trump eats dinner with U.S. troops at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner



November 28, 2019

The Olaf from Frozen balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs



November 28, 2019

A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza



November 27, 2019

Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter



November 28, 2019

A boy plays with foam formed from pollution at the Marina beach in Chennai, India, November 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar



November 29, 2019

Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa



November 28, 2019

Light illuminates a man as he walks carrying a container filled with water in Lalitpur, Nepal November 28. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



November 28, 2019

A projectile is fired during North Korea's missile tests in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 28. KCNA via REUTERS



November 28, 2019

Hands of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao are seen during a ceremony of exchange of the Presidential Guard at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



November 28, 2019

A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, U.S., November 27. REUTERS/Erwin Seba



November 27, 2019

Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following Tuesday's powerful earthquake that shook Albania, November 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga



November 27, 2019

Boots that might have been worn by French statesman Napoleon during his final exile in Saint-Helena are handled before being put on auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France November 28. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



November 28, 2019

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville



November 28, 2019

Demonstrators hit an armoured police car during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza



November 28, 2019

A view of the Iranian consulate after Iraqi demonstrators stormed and set fire to the building during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 28. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani



November 28, 2019

Women stand atop a destroyed family house of Palestinian assailant Asafra after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in Biet Kahel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma



November 28, 2019

French farmers block the ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol



November 27, 2019

Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza



November 27, 2019

Krasnodar's Ari celebrates scoring their first goal against Basel in Krasnodar, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov



November 28, 2019

Emergency personnel put an Albanian flag on top of the rubble, on the occasion of the Albanian Independence Day, during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 28. REUTERS/Florion Goga



November 28, 2019

A man dressed in an ape costume smokes as demonstrators protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado



November 28, 2019

People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China November 27. REUTERS/Stringer



November 28, 2019

Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter



November 28, 2019

People shout slogans during a protest to demand action on climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 29. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante



November 29, 2019

