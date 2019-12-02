Editor's Choice Pictures
Flowers are laid down for the victims at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One en route to Washington after a Thanksgiving vacation, at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
An enthusiast of winter swimming takes a dip in icy water, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background across the frozen Amur River in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after being hit by a stone during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden listens while former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop on Biden's campaign bus tour in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A photographer falls as police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of Villa Union after clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend in Villa Union, in Coahuila state, Mexico. REUTERS/Gerardo Sanchez
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches an incomplete pass from the seat of his pants against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
A woman holding a baby shouts at police during the anti-government rally "Lest We Forget!" in Kowloon in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
An elephant is seen chained at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A relative of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck near London last month, carries her image during the funeral ceremony at her village in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Forensic tents are seen outside a property, which is being searched in connection with the stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in Stafford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An injured anti-government protester receives medical attention during a rally outside Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vietnam's Doan Minh Truong Nguyen and Trong Nha Uyen Nguyen in action during their single dance final at the Southeast Asian Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
A demonstrator reacts as she is detained by riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters after she was released from the Santa Monica prison, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A bird flies over the Ili river on a foggy day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos this year.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos this year.
Photos of the month: November
Our top photos from the past month.
Black Friday shopping frenzy across America
Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.
Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing
British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.
Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit
Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this year.
Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.