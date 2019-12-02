Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 2, 2019 | 7:40am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Flowers are laid down for the victims at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Flowers are laid down for the victims at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Flowers are laid down for the victims at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
1 / 24
President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One en route to Washington after a Thanksgiving vacation, at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One en route to Washington after a Thanksgiving vacation, at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One en route to Washington after a Thanksgiving vacation, at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 24
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Close
3 / 24
An enthusiast of winter swimming takes a dip in icy water, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background across the frozen Amur River in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An enthusiast of winter swimming takes a dip in icy water, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background across the frozen Amur River in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
An enthusiast of winter swimming takes a dip in icy water, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background across the frozen Amur River in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 24
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after being hit by a stone during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Demonstrators help a wounded young man after being hit by a stone during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after being hit by a stone during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
5 / 24
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden listens while former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop on Biden's campaign bus tour in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden listens while former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop on Biden's campaign bus tour in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden listens while former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop on Biden's campaign bus tour in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 24
A photographer falls as police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A photographer falls as police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A photographer falls as police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 24
History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 24
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
9 / 24
A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of Villa Union after clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend in Villa Union, in Coahuila state, Mexico. REUTERS/Gerardo Sanchez

A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of Villa Union after clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend in Villa Union, in Coahuila state, Mexico. REUTERS/Gerardo Sanchez

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of Villa Union after clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend in Villa Union, in Coahuila state, Mexico. REUTERS/Gerardo Sanchez
Close
10 / 24
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches an incomplete pass from the seat of his pants against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches an incomplete pass from the seat of his pants against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches an incomplete pass from the seat of his pants against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 24
A woman holding a baby shouts at police during the anti-government rally "Lest We Forget!" in Kowloon in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A woman holding a baby shouts at police during the anti-government rally "Lest We Forget!" in Kowloon in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
A woman holding a baby shouts at police during the anti-government rally "Lest We Forget!" in Kowloon in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Close
12 / 24
An elephant is seen chained at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An elephant is seen chained at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
An elephant is seen chained at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 24
A relative of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck near London last month, carries her image during the funeral ceremony at her village in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A relative of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck near London last month, carries her image during the funeral ceremony at her village in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A relative of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck near London last month, carries her image during the funeral ceremony at her village in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
14 / 24
Forensic tents are seen outside a property, which is being searched in connection with the stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in Stafford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Forensic tents are seen outside a property, which is being searched in connection with the stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in Stafford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Forensic tents are seen outside a property, which is being searched in connection with the stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in Stafford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 24
Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
16 / 24
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
17 / 24
An injured anti-government protester receives medical attention during a rally outside Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An injured anti-government protester receives medical attention during a rally outside Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
An injured anti-government protester receives medical attention during a rally outside Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 24
Vietnam's Doan Minh Truong Nguyen and Trong Nha Uyen Nguyen in action during their single dance final at the Southeast Asian Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Vietnam's Doan Minh Truong Nguyen and Trong Nha Uyen Nguyen in action during their single dance final at the Southeast Asian Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Vietnam's Doan Minh Truong Nguyen and Trong Nha Uyen Nguyen in action during their single dance final at the Southeast Asian Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
19 / 24
A demonstrator reacts as she is detained by riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator reacts as she is detained by riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A demonstrator reacts as she is detained by riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
20 / 24
Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters after she was released from the Santa Monica prison, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters after she was released from the Santa Monica prison, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters after she was released from the Santa Monica prison, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
21 / 24
A bird flies over the Ili river on a foggy day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A bird flies over the Ili river on a foggy day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
A bird flies over the Ili river on a foggy day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
23 / 24
A baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 29 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 29 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 29 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

Photos of the month: November

Photos of the month: November

Our top photos from the past month.

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast