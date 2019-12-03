Editor's Choice Pictures

Devotees walk near the temple during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyarpur, Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering...more

Devotees walk near the temple during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyarpur, Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

