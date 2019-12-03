Editor's Choice Pictures
A policeman tries to hit a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People pose for photos in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Chandler Moore, 7, is struck off his surfboard by what looks like a black tip shark at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Courtesy of Shaun Moore/via REUTERS
President Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain. Dan Thurling /via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn look on as they attend a vigil for victims of a fatal attack on London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accompanied by Pak Pong Ju, vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron walks past the flag-draped coffins of the thirteen French soldiers killed in Mali, during a ceremony at the Hotel National des Invalides in Paris. The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided in the dark...more
A woman prepares to remove rainwater from her house after heavy rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Flowers and tributes to victims are seen on London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Barcelona's Lionel Messi with his six Ballon d'Or trophies at the Ballon d'Or Awards in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An elephant is seen chained at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A migrant stands in a snow covered makeshift forest camp near Croatian border in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden listens while former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks at a stop on Biden's campaign bus tour in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A relative of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck near London last month, carries her image during the funeral ceremony at her village in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
An enthusiast of winter swimming takes a dip in icy water, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background across the frozen Amur River in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Devotees walk near the temple during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyarpur, Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering...more
A baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
