Editor's Choice Pictures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
1 / 24
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a meeting with President Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in London. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
2 / 24
Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines. REUTERS/Nino Luces

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
3 / 24
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivers remarks during an impeachment press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
4 / 24
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
5 / 24
Pictures of former mayors left with bullet impacts are seen in the bullet-riddled town hall of Villa Union, days after a gun battle between police and hitmen, in the municipality of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
6 / 24
A demonstrator runs away from water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
7 / 24
President Trump with his wife, first lady Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in London. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
8 / 24
A diver dressed as Santa Claus performs during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
9 / 24
Protesters hold placards and ballots as they attend a demonstration during President Trump's visit to London for the NATO summit. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
10 / 24
A soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire during a military exercise in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
11 / 24
Chandler Moore, 7, is struck off his surfboard by what looks like a black tip shark at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Courtesy of Shaun Moore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
12 / 24
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
13 / 24
A demonstrator massages a man near riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
14 / 24
Leaders of NATO alliance countries, and its secretary general, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales for a group picture during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
15 / 24
People pose for photos in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
16 / 24
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during their Sepak Takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
17 / 24
Barcelona's Lionel Messi with his six Ballon d'Or trophies at the Ballon d'Or Awards in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
18 / 24
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain. Dan Thurling /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
19 / 24
Demonstrators shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
20 / 24
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
21 / 24
A policeman tries to hit a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
22 / 24
Flowers and tributes to victims are seen on London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
23 / 24
Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
24 / 24
