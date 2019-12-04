Editor's Choice Pictures
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a meeting with President Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in London. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines. REUTERS/Nino Luces
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivers remarks during an impeachment press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Pictures of former mayors left with bullet impacts are seen in the bullet-riddled town hall of Villa Union, days after a gun battle between police and hitmen, in the municipality of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator runs away from water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Trump with his wife, first lady Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in...more
A diver dressed as Santa Claus performs during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters hold placards and ballots as they attend a demonstration during President Trump's visit to London for the NATO summit. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire during a military exercise in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chandler Moore, 7, is struck off his surfboard by what looks like a black tip shark at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Courtesy of Shaun Moore/via REUTERS
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator massages a man near riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Leaders of NATO alliance countries, and its secretary general, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales for a group picture during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
People pose for photos in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during their Sepak Takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Barcelona's Lionel Messi with his six Ballon d'Or trophies at the Ballon d'Or Awards in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain. Dan Thurling /via REUTERS
Demonstrators shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Art object 'Money throne x10', a glass throne filled with $1 million, created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A policeman tries to hit a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Flowers and tributes to victims are seen on London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the NATO summit
The 29-member military alliance gathered near London for a summit acrimonious even by the standards of the Trump era, aiming to tackle sharp disagreements over spending, future threats including China and Turkey's role in the alliance.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top photos from areas of conflict around the world this year.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon after crossing the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards
Celebrities and fashionistas walk the red carpet for the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos this year.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.