Editor's Choice Pictures

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A man drinks a Coca Cola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Protesters react amidst tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson changes a wheel in a Formula One car during his visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A courtroom sketch shows Elon Musk during the trial in a defamation case filed by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who is suing the Tesla chief executive for calling him a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona Shafer Edwards

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Committee ranking member Representative Doug Collins listens as constitutional scholars testify during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Billy Porter and Idina Menzel perform during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Cast member Daisy Ridley poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
A demonstrator ducks for cover as a police water cannon sprays during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India will sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
U.S. Capitol police officers watch from in front of a video monitor displaying definitions of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors" as the U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joanthan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a meeting with President Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in London. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines. REUTERS/Nino Luces

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Pictures of former mayors left with bullet impacts are seen in the bullet-riddled town hall of Villa Union, days after a gun battle between police and hitmen, in the municipality of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
A Palestinian man carries a lion cub as he shows it to children in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A diver dressed as Santa Claus performs during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Protesters hold placards and ballots as they attend a demonstration during President Trump's visit to London for the NATO summit. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
A soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire during a military exercise in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
