Editor's Choice Pictures
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain. REUTERS/Christian...more
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Staff
A man drinks a Coca Cola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Protesters react amidst tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson changes a wheel in a Formula One car during his visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A courtroom sketch shows Elon Musk during the trial in a defamation case filed by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who is suing the Tesla chief executive for calling him a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets, in Los Angeles, California....more
Committee ranking member Representative Doug Collins listens as constitutional scholars testify during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
Billy Porter and Idina Menzel perform during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Cast member Daisy Ridley poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator ducks for cover as a police water cannon sprays during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and...more
President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Capitol police officers watch from in front of a video monitor displaying definitions of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors" as the U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a meeting with President Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in London. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines. REUTERS/Nino Luces
Pictures of former mayors left with bullet impacts are seen in the bullet-riddled town hall of Villa Union, days after a gun battle between police and hitmen, in the municipality of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Palestinian man carries a lion cub as he shows it to children in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A diver dressed as Santa Claus performs during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters hold placards and ballots as they attend a demonstration during President Trump's visit to London for the NATO summit. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire during a military exercise in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits
Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos of the past year.
Inside the NATO summit
The 29-member military alliance gathered near London for a summit acrimonious even by the standards of the Trump era, aiming to tackle sharp disagreements over spending, future threats including China and Turkey's role in the alliance.
Law experts testify in Trump impeachment hearing
After more than two months of investigation, the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing to examine whether Trump's actions qualify as the "high crimes and misdemeanors" punishable by impeachment under the U.S. Constitution.
Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
Water levels at the iconic Victoria Falls, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, are running low after a prolonged drought affecting much of southern Africa.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Images of conflict around the world this past year.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.