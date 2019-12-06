Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
French CRS riot police face off with protesters during clashes at a demonstration against the French government's pensions reform plans in Paris, as part of a day of national strike and protests across France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses a sewing machine as he visits John Smedley Mill in Matlock, Derbyshire, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
A child looks at a reveller dressed as devil in Prague city centre on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Jack Black gestures as Dwayne Johnson looks next to Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart as they arrive for the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in London. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Aerial view of the migrant camp in Vucjak near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson reacts next to a puppet depicting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she plays a game during a general election campaign event in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
A courtroom sketch shows Elon Musk during the trial in a defamation case filed by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who is suing the Tesla chief executive for calling him a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona Shafer Edwards

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Protesters react amidst tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Billy Porter and Idina Menzel perform during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
A demonstrator ducks for cover as a police water cannon sprays during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Cast member Daisy Ridley poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson changes a wheel in a Formula One car during his visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A diver dressed as Santa Claus performs during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
A soldier from the Chinese People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire during a military exercise in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India will sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Pictures of former mayors left with bullet impacts are seen in the bullet-riddled town hall of Villa Union, days after a gun battle between police and hitmen, in the municipality of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
A Palestinian man carries a lion cub as he shows it to children in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
