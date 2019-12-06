Editor's Choice Pictures

A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and...more

A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India will sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

