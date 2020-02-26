Edition:
Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

A guard standing in front of participants attends the funeral of former President Hosni Mubarak east of Cairo, February 26. Egypt held a military funeral for its former president Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in disgrace in a 2011 popular uprising. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The coffin of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is carried on a horse-drawn hearse during his funeral, east of Cairo, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attends the funeral, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak reacts at a gathering near the main gate of a cemetery during his burial ceremony, east of Cairo, February 26. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Egyptian actress Elham Shaheen and singer Amr Mostafa react during the funeral, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Guards wait for the start of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's funeral at Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawi Mosque east of Cairo, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The coffin of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is carried during his funeral, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold his photos near the main gate of a cemetery during his burial ceremony, February 26. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Members of Egyptian forces spray air freshener before the start of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's funeral outside Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawi Mosque east of Cairo, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, attends with other participants, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A helicopter carrying the coffin of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak flies during his funeral, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Gamal, son of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, is consoled during his father's funeral, February 26. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
