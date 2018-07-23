Egyptian women challenge social norms with Parkour
Mariam Emad from Parkour Egypt "PKE" practices her parkour skills around buildings on the outskirts of Cairo. A group of Egyptian women gather at an abandoned park in a Cairo suburb once a week, climbing walls and jumping around in the strenuous...more
Mohamed Omran, PKE coach, watches his students. Founded in France in the 1980s as the Art du Deplacement and later taking its name from the French word 'parcours' (course or route), Parkour involves running, climbing and jumping acrobatically around...more
The women have trained every week for the past six months with the eventual aim of forming the first professional Parkour team in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ten women took part in last Friday's training, which focused on building upper body strength and different methods of dealing with surroundings. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Curious crowds, accustomed to women taking a low profile in Egypt, often congregate to watch the training, sometimes taking pictures and filming. But the women keep up the training unhindered, insisting that no sport is exclusive for...more
"It is natural that people did not accept it because they were not used to it," said Zayneb Helal, one of the players (pictured). "They did not accept the idea that girls could play sports, let alone on the street," she added. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
It is uncommon for women to play such sports on the streets in Egypt. A 2017 Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of experts on how women fared in mega cities rated Cairo as the world's most dangerous megacity for women, while London came out as...more
Guided by coach Mohamed Omran (pictured), women train hard on climbing obstacles, landing correctly after jumps and seeing opportunities in buildings around them. "Women are now training and more women are starting to come," Omran said. "As the sport...more
Parkour is played by men in Egypt but the sport is neglected and has no regulatory body. Parkour Egypt, a group that comprises men and women, has grown exponentially after starting off with a handful of players. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian woman from PKE practices. Last year Britain became the first country officially to recognize Parkour as a sport. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian woman from PKE practices. "It needs more time to evolve and the sport needs to spread more so that people would learn about it," said Zayneb Helal, one of the players. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mariam Emad from PKE practices. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
