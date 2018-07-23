Egyptian women challenge social norms with Parkour

Guided by coach Mohamed Omran (pictured), women train hard on climbing obstacles, landing correctly after jumps and seeing opportunities in buildings around them. "Women are now training and more women are starting to come," Omran said. "As the sport...more

Guided by coach Mohamed Omran (pictured), women train hard on climbing obstacles, landing correctly after jumps and seeing opportunities in buildings around them. "Women are now training and more women are starting to come," Omran said. "As the sport spreads the acceptance of women training increases and it is not unusual for women to have a team and train," he added. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

