Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2021. The fatal shooting of eight people, including six Asian women, at day spas in and around...more

City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2021. The fatal shooting of eight people, including six Asian women, at day spas in and around Atlanta have intensified fears in Asian-American communities that have been the target of attacks since the onset of the coronavirus. The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with four counts of murder according to media reports. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Close