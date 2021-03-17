Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2021. The fatal shooting of eight people, including six Asian women, at day spas in and around...more
Crime scene tape is seen outside Aromatherapy Spa, March 16, 2021. Officials said that the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, indicated he may have frequented the spas where the violence occurred, although authorities could not immediately confirm he had...more
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody, March 16, 2021. Little information about Long was available. He lived in Woodstock in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, and...more
A man walks past Young's Asian Massage, March 17, 2021. U.S. authorities were trying to determine whether the attacks were inspired by an anti-immigrant or anti-Asian motivation or some personal grievance. While the investigations continue, the...more
A note is pictured in flowers laid outside Young's Asian Massage in Acworth, March 17, 2021. A report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism this month showed that hate crimes against Asian-Americans in 16 major U.S. cities rose by 149%...more
Flowers are seen laid in front of Young's Asian Massage March 17, 2021. The bloodshed began about 5 p.m. on Tuesday when four people were killed and another was wounded at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta. Two...more
City of Atlanta Police Officer Davis works at the scene outside of Gold Spa, March 16, 2021. In Atlanta, police officers responding to a call of a "robbery in progress" shortly before 6 p.m. arrived at the Gold Spa beauty salon and found three women...more
A view of the Aromatherapy Spa the day after the shooting, March 17, 2021. While investigating the initial report, the officers were called to a separate aromatherapy spa across the street where another woman was found dead from a gunshot wound,...more
Flowers are seen laid in front of Young's Asian Massage, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
General view of Crabapple First Baptist Church's signage board, in Alpharetta, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A general view of Robert Aaron Long's house at Creek Hollow, Woodstock, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
The Gold Spa is reflected in a window a day after the shootings, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A woman working at the crime scene at Gold Spa heads across the street to Aromatherapy Spa, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
