Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Voters prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. The city has provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to poll workers and voters because of COVID-19, and has also drastically decreased the number of polling places in use to accommodate the majority of voters who are expected to cast their vote by mail. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

