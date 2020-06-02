Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2020 | 4:39pm EDT

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

A poll worker wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gives a voter her ballot during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A poll worker wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gives a voter her ballot during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A poll worker wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gives a voter her ballot during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 18
Election worker Gisela Alberg cleans a voting booth at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. New Mexico Republicans sued to block efforts to hold a mail-in statewide election which was proposed amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Election worker Gisela Alberg cleans a voting booth at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. New Mexico Republicans sued to block efforts to hold a mail-in statewide election which was proposed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Election worker Gisela Alberg cleans a voting booth at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. New Mexico Republicans sued to block efforts to hold a mail-in statewide election which was proposed amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
2 / 18
Voters wearing masks line up with social distancing to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Voters wearing masks line up with social distancing to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Voters wearing masks line up with social distancing to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
3 / 18
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. The city has provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to poll workers and voters because of COVID-19, and has also drastically decreased the number of polling places in use to accommodate the majority of voters who are expected to cast their vote by mail. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Voters prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. The city has provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to poll workers and voters because of COVID-19, and has also drastically decreased the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. The city has provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to poll workers and voters because of COVID-19, and has also drastically decreased the number of polling places in use to accommodate the majority of voters who are expected to cast their vote by mail. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
4 / 18
An election official holds an individually bagged "I Voted" sticker on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

An election official holds an individually bagged "I Voted" sticker on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
An election official holds an individually bagged "I Voted" sticker on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
5 / 18
A woman wearing a mask walks from a voting booth during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman wearing a mask walks from a voting booth during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman wearing a mask walks from a voting booth during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 18
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to voting stickers at a polling station during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to voting stickers at a polling station during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to voting stickers at a polling station during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 18
Lea Gaughan, 86, writes her signature on a screen with a popsicle stick while receiving her ballot at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Lea Gaughan, 86, writes her signature on a screen with a popsicle stick while receiving her ballot at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Lea Gaughan, 86, writes her signature on a screen with a popsicle stick while receiving her ballot at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
8 / 18
People wearing masks wait to vote in the primary election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People wearing masks wait to vote in the primary election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People wearing masks wait to vote in the primary election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 18
Voter Brian Taylor prepares to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Voter Brian Taylor prepares to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Voter Brian Taylor prepares to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
10 / 18
Jacob Graff, 19, casts his first ballot with his father Benjamin while wearing a mask in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jacob Graff, 19, casts his first ballot with his father Benjamin while wearing a mask in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Jacob Graff, 19, casts his first ballot with his father Benjamin while wearing a mask in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 18
A voter walks past tape calling for social distancing at a polling station during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A voter walks past tape calling for social distancing at a polling station during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A voter walks past tape calling for social distancing at a polling station during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 18
A voter sanitizes their hands behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A voter sanitizes their hands behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A voter sanitizes their hands behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
13 / 18
A voter checks in behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A voter checks in behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A voter checks in behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 18
A woman reaches in to cast her ballot for Maryland's primary election at a drop box in Rockville, Maryland, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman reaches in to cast her ballot for Maryland's primary election at a drop box in Rockville, Maryland, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman reaches in to cast her ballot for Maryland's primary election at a drop box in Rockville, Maryland, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 18
Caleb Kirkland gets his ballot from machine judge Pio Sancez during the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Caleb Kirkland gets his ballot from machine judge Pio Sancez during the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Caleb Kirkland gets his ballot from machine judge Pio Sancez during the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
16 / 18
Nancy Miranda wears a campaign-branded mask as she holds a poster near a polling station on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Nancy Miranda wears a campaign-branded mask as she holds a poster near a polling station on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Nancy Miranda wears a campaign-branded mask as she holds a poster near a polling station on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
17 / 18
Voters Linda Petro and Bernice Sawyer prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Voters Linda Petro and Bernice Sawyer prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Voters Linda Petro and Bernice Sawyer prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Next Slideshows

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

3:44pm EDT
Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National...

3:17pm EDT
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

1:59pm EDT
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

12:22pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.

Photos of the month: May

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2020.

Weekend of rage across America

Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast