Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic
A poll worker wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gives a voter her ballot during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Election worker Gisela Alberg cleans a voting booth at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. New Mexico Republicans sued to block efforts to hold a mail-in statewide election which was proposed...more
Voters wearing masks line up with social distancing to cast their ballot in the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. The city has provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to poll workers and voters because of COVID-19, and has also drastically decreased the...more
An election official holds an individually bagged "I Voted" sticker on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman wearing a mask walks from a voting booth during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to voting stickers at a polling station during primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Lea Gaughan, 86, writes her signature on a screen with a popsicle stick while receiving her ballot at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
People wearing masks wait to vote in the primary election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Voter Brian Taylor prepares to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Jacob Graff, 19, casts his first ballot with his father Benjamin while wearing a mask in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A voter walks past tape calling for social distancing at a polling station during the primary election voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A voter sanitizes their hands behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A voter checks in behind a plastic shield before checking in to a polling location on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman reaches in to cast her ballot for Maryland's primary election at a drop box in Rockville, Maryland, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Caleb Kirkland gets his ballot from machine judge Pio Sancez during the primary election at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nancy Miranda wears a campaign-branded mask as she holds a poster near a polling station on D.C.'s primary election day in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Voters Linda Petro and Bernice Sawyer prepare to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
