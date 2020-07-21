Edition:
El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus

A municipality healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a house-to-house medical campaign while conducting contact tracing amid the coronavirus outbreak in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A municipality healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a house-to-house medical campaign while conducting contact tracing amid the coronavirus outbreak in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A municipality healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a house-to-house medical campaign while conducting contact tracing amid the coronavirus outbreak in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People make lines to receive a food package after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People make lines to receive a food package after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
People make lines to receive a food package after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man watches the body of a man who died in front of a clinic in San Salvador, El Salvador July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man watches the body of a man who died in front of a clinic in San Salvador, El Salvador July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A man watches the body of a man who died in front of a clinic in San Salvador, El Salvador July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Soldiers unload food packages from a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Soldiers unload food packages from a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Soldiers unload food packages from a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Soldiers wait to be transported in a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Soldiers wait to be transported in a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Soldiers wait to be transported in a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union push an empty coffin as they participate in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union push an empty coffin as they participate in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Members of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union push an empty coffin as they participate in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman works on the interior of a coffin at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman works on the interior of a coffin at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A woman works on the interior of a coffin at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman works inside a store in San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman works inside a store in San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A woman works inside a store in San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A municipality healthcare worker knocks the door of a house during a medical campaign to conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A municipality healthcare worker knocks the door of a house during a medical campaign to conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A municipality healthcare worker knocks the door of a house during a medical campaign to conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A resident observes municipality healthcare workers going house-to-house as they conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A resident observes municipality healthcare workers going house-to-house as they conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A resident observes municipality healthcare workers going house-to-house as they conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A health worker disinfects a taxi before removing the body of a man who died inside of it in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A health worker disinfects a taxi before removing the body of a man who died inside of it in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A health worker disinfects a taxi before removing the body of a man who died inside of it in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Health workers remove the body of a man who died inside a tax in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Health workers remove the body of a man who died inside a tax in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Health workers remove the body of a man who died inside a tax in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man reacts as he is being discharged from the hospital after surviving the coronavirus at the San Rafael Hospital in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man reacts as he is being discharged from the hospital after surviving the coronavirus at the San Rafael Hospital in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A man reacts as he is being discharged from the hospital after surviving the coronavirus at the San Rafael Hospital in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
