El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus
A municipality healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a house-to-house medical campaign while conducting contact tracing amid the coronavirus outbreak in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People make lines to receive a food package after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man watches the body of a man who died in front of a clinic in San Salvador, El Salvador July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Soldiers unload food packages from a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Soldiers wait to be transported in a truck after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union push an empty coffin as they participate in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16,...more
A woman works on the interior of a coffin at the Funerales Nazareth factory, where production has increased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman works inside a store in San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A municipality healthcare worker knocks the door of a house during a medical campaign to conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A resident observes municipality healthcare workers going house-to-house as they conduct contact tracing in Soyapango, El Salvador, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A health worker disinfects a taxi before removing the body of a man who died inside of it in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Health workers remove the body of a man who died inside a tax in San Marcos, El Salvador June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man reacts as he is being discharged from the hospital after surviving the coronavirus at the San Rafael Hospital in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the...
Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus
Cuban teens are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic.
World leaders wearing masks
Leaders around the world don masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Wildfires rage across Siberia
Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.