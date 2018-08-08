Edition:
Elderly animal house

Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, caresses Pastis, a 10-year-old Vietnamese pig, in Chievres, Belgium August 7, 2018. Pastis the pot-bellied pig likes nothing better than snuggling down for the night with the ponies at his retirement home, but also enjoys playing with the elderly cats.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, caresses Pastis, a 10-year-old Vietnamese pig, in Chievres, Belgium August 7, 2018. Pastis the pot-bellied pig likes nothing better than snuggling down for the night with the ponies at his retirement home, but also enjoys playing with the elderly cats. REUTERS/Yves Herma
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. All the animals either have health problems or have been abandoned because their owners were too old to care for them.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. All the animals either have health problems or have been abandoned because their owners were too old to care for them. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Caracol, a ten-years old Spanish Galgo, rests on a sofa at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. They are never in cages and are free to play with each other, indoors and out, although many choose to merely lounge quietly on the sofas. "We wanted to recreate family life for the animals," said Valerie Luycx, who founded the shelter in 2000 with her husband Serge and knows all the animals by name.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Caracol, a ten-years old Spanish Galgo, rests on a sofa at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. They are never in cages and are free to play with each other, indoors and out, although many choose to merely lounge quietly on the sofas. �We wanted to recreate family life for the animals,� said Valerie Luycx, who founded the shelter in 2000 with her husband Serge and knows all the animals by name. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cats and goats live together at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Cats and goats live together at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Azuria, a 15-year-old european cat, waits in a building at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Azuria, a 15-year-old european cat, waits in a building at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, stands among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, stands among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, sits next to Chasse, a goat, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, sits next to Chasse, a goat, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dogs are seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Dogs are seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Victor, a 15-year-old Galgo Hound, sits on a sofa next to Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Victor, a 15-year-old Galgo Hound, sits on a sofa next to Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
