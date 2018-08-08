Elderly animal house
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, caresses Pastis, a 10-year-old Vietnamese pig, in Chievres, Belgium August 7, 2018. Pastis the...more
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. All the animals either have health problems or have been abandoned because their owners were...more
Caracol, a ten-years old Spanish Galgo, rests on a sofa at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. They are never in cages and are free to play with each other, indoors...more
Cats and goats live together at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Azuria, a 15-year-old european cat, waits in a building at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, stands among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, sits next to Chasse, a goat, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for elderly animals, sits among some of the hundreds of pets, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dogs are seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats, in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Victor, a 15-year-old Galgo Hound, sits on a sofa next to Belgian Valerie Luycx, a founder of the association "Les Petits Vieux" acting as home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. REUTERS/Yves Herman
