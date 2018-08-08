Elderly animal house

Caracol, a ten-years old Spanish Galgo, rests on a sofa at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. They are never in cages and are free to play with each other, indoors...more

Caracol, a ten-years old Spanish Galgo, rests on a sofa at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres. They are never in cages and are free to play with each other, indoors and out, although many choose to merely lounge quietly on the sofas. �We wanted to recreate family life for the animals,� said Valerie Luycx, who founded the shelter in 2000 with her husband Serge and knows all the animals by name. REUTERS/Yves Herman

