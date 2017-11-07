Election Day
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a thumbs up after casting his vote in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, who is campaigning to be elected as the state's governor, and his wife Pam, cast their ballots at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie gestures to supporters after voting at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis stands with her parents outside a polling station in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Ben Bostwick, a volunteer with the Ralph Northam campaign, blows up an inflatable chicken designed to resemble President Donald Trump on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fills out his ballot to cast his vote for re-election in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie arrives to vote at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis casts her vote in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.