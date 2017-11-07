Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 7, 2017 | 11:10am EST

Election Day

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a thumbs up after casting his vote in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a thumbs up after casting his vote in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a thumbs up after casting his vote in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 10
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, who is campaigning to be elected as the state's governor, and his wife Pam, cast their ballots at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, who is campaigning to be elected as the state's governor, and his wife Pam, cast their ballots at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, who is campaigning to be elected as the state's governor, and his wife Pam, cast their ballots at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
2 / 10
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie gestures to supporters after voting at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie gestures to supporters after voting at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie gestures to supporters after voting at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 10
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis stands with her parents outside a polling station in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis stands with her parents outside a polling station in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis stands with her parents outside a polling station in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 10
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 10
Ben Bostwick, a volunteer with the Ralph Northam campaign, blows up an inflatable chicken designed to resemble President Donald Trump on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ben Bostwick, a volunteer with the Ralph Northam campaign, blows up an inflatable chicken designed to resemble President Donald Trump on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Ben Bostwick, a volunteer with the Ralph Northam campaign, blows up an inflatable chicken designed to resemble President Donald Trump on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 10
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fills out his ballot to cast his vote for re-election in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fills out his ballot to cast his vote for re-election in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fills out his ballot to cast his vote for re-election in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 10
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie arrives to vote at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie arrives to vote at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie arrives to vote at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
8 / 10
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis casts her vote in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis casts her vote in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis casts her vote in Staten Island. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 10
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Washington Mill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Next Slideshows

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

11:01am EST
Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

9:10am EST
Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

8:05am EST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

6:55am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast