Election Day in America
Joe Biden speaks during an event on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People line up to vote in at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Vote signs outside Palm Beach County Public Library polling station during the 2020 presidential election in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People line up inside a polling station at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center on Election Day in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People are seen in silhouettes behind a banner against President Trump on a bridge on Election Day in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Voters wait in line at the Rivervalley Community Center in New Richmond, Ohio. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean
People wait in line to vote during the Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Voters Paul Nikisher and Hannah Kromer pose for a picture on Election Day in Cherryville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Voters line up at a polling station during Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Joe Biden departs church on election day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast shortly after midnight at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti
A "vote here" sign is seen at the entrance of. the Waterville Junior High School polling station during the election in Waterville, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Adelaide Hart, 5, exits a privacy booth with her mother Davina Moore as she votes on Election Day at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A voter takes a "I voted today" badge at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
The election protection and voter encouragement volunteers wait at a tent offering free food to those who cast their ballots, outside a polling station in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A police officer is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing put in place around the perimeter of the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The White House is seen on the day of the presidential election. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Sara Gideon speaks to canvassers in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A woman reacts after leaving a polling station to vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line up to vote at a polling station during the election in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Joe Biden departs on Election Day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tim Reisdorf, the Head Election Judge, shows a voter her county on a state map at a Columbia Manor Golf Club polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People line up to vote at a polling station during the election in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A poll watcher observes as people line up to cast their votes at the LaGrave Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People line up to cast their votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election outside the LaGrave Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast, including a unanimous five votes for Joe Biden, shortly after midnight on Election Day at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley...more
Voters line up at a polling station to vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Voters line up at a polling station in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
People line up to vote at P.S. 198 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nemorio Ramirez, a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, stands in line to vote at Highland Elementary School in Ambridge, Beaver County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Next Slideshows
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency
Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious...
City streets boarded up before election
In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in...
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency
Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.
City streets boarded up before election
In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in New York City including the iconic Macy's flagship store.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump
Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The road to the 2020 election
Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Biden's drive-in campaign rallies
Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.