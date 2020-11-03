Edition:
United States
Tue Nov 3, 2020

Election Day in America

Joe Biden speaks during an event on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up to vote in at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Vote signs outside Palm Beach County Public Library polling station during the 2020 presidential election in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up inside a polling station at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center on Election Day in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People are seen in silhouettes behind a banner against President Trump on a bridge on Election Day in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters wait in line at the Rivervalley Community Center in New Richmond, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People wait in line to vote during the Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters Paul Nikisher and Hannah Kromer pose for a picture on Election Day in Cherryville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters line up at a polling station during Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden departs church on election day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast shortly after midnight at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A "vote here" sign is seen at the entrance of. the Waterville Junior High School polling station during the election in Waterville, Maine. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Adelaide Hart, 5, exits a privacy booth with her mother Davina Moore as she votes on Election Day at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A voter takes a "I voted today" badge at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
The election protection and voter encouragement volunteers wait at a tent offering free food to those who cast their ballots, outside a polling station in Durham, North Carolina. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A police officer is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing put in place around the perimeter of the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
The White House is seen on the day of the presidential election. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Sara Gideon speaks to canvassers in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A woman reacts after leaving a polling station to vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up to vote at a polling station during the election in Columbus, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden departs on Election Day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Tim Reisdorf, the Head Election Judge, shows a voter her county on a state map at a Columbia Manor Golf Club polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. &nbsp;REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up to vote at a polling station during the election in Columbus, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A poll watcher observes as people line up to cast their votes at the LaGrave Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up to cast their votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election outside the LaGrave Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast, including a unanimous five votes for Joe Biden, shortly after midnight on Election Day at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters line up at a polling station to vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters line up at a polling station in Columbus, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People line up to vote at P.S. 198 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Nemorio Ramirez, a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, stands in line to vote at Highland Elementary School in Ambridge, Beaver County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
