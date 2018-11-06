Election eve on the campaign trail
President Trump listens as Sean Hannity from Fox News speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman prays at a rally for Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic U.S. senate candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a rally at the University of Texas at El Paso in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Supporters wait for the arrival of President Trump at a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a whistle stop in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers speaks at an election eve rally in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks in Madison, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An emotional U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland wipes her eyes after speaking to volunteers at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl yawns as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Bridgeport, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican Rep. Steve King talks to voters at the Second Street Emporium restaurant in Webster City, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley arrives at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator stands outside the rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in Madison, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mac Wikler, 6, listens to U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) speak at an election eve rally in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp adjusts his tie before speaking to volunteers and staff at his campaign office as they hold a phone banking event in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Michael McNeely makes phone calls for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp with other volunteers and staff at Kemp's campaign office during a phone banking event in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers' shadow is seen on an American flag backdrop as he speaks at an election eve rally in Madison, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Supporters of U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate, attend a campaign rally at the University of Texas El Paso in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis holds a rally in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to supporters at a campaign stop ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in Bridgeport, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) speaks at a campaign event in Beloit, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shakes hands with a man wearing a confederate flag bandanna during a whistle stop in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican Carol Miller greets supporters at Phillips Machine Service before the arrival of Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, in Beckley, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle campaign for Republican senate nominee Patrick Morrisey and Republican candidate for the House of Representatives Carol Miller at Phillips Machine Service in Beckley, West Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis holds a rally in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland hugs volunteer Judy Chasnoff Smith during a campaign stop at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sean Hannity from Fox News participates at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate, stands on a bench as he speaks to reporters with his wife Amy at the University of Texas El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
