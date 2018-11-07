Election winners mark minority firsts

Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the...more

Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the first member of Congress to wear a hijab and the first Somali-American elected to Congress. REUTERS/Eric Miller

