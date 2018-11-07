Election winners mark minority firsts
Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the...more
Democrat Rashida Tlaib celebrates with family and friends at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan, November 6, 2018. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress and one of two women elected as the first female Muslim...more
Democrat Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three women elected as the first female Native American members of Congress. Democrat...more
President Donald Trump brings gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem on stage during a Republican Party fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 7, 2018. Noem is the first female governor of South Dakota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham greets diners at Cocina Azul on midterm elections day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced outgoing Republican Governor Susana...more
Democrat Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado November 6, 2018. Polis already notched a first when he was elected to the U.S. House as the first openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress. Now...more
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City, November 6, 2018. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, defeated Republican Anthony Pappas to become the youngest woman elected to Congress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Democrat Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut, November 6, 2018. Hayes secured two firsts after being elected to the U.S. House, the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut...more
Democrat Ayanna Pressley gestures as she speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Boston, October 1, 2018. Pressley is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former El Paso County Judge, Veronica Escobar, reacts after winning her Democratic primary race for the 16th congressional district in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2018. Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia are the first Hispanic women from the...more
Democrat Sylvia Garcia (2nd R) talks with fellow Democrats (L-R) Kirk Watson, Judith Zaffirini and Carlos Uresti before the start of a Senate hearing in Austin, Texas July 8, 2013. Garcia is one of the first two Hispanic women from Texas to go to...more
