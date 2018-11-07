Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2018 | 12:47pm EST

Election winners mark minority firsts

Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the first member of Congress to wear a hijab and the first Somali-American elected to Congress. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. Omar is one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members of Congress. Omar is also the first member of Congress to wear a hijab and the first Somali-American elected to Congress. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
1 / 11
Democrat Rashida Tlaib celebrates with family and friends at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan, November 6, 2018. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress and one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Democrat Rashida Tlaib celebrates with family and friends at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan, November 6, 2018. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress and one of two women elected as the first female Muslim...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Rashida Tlaib celebrates with family and friends at her midterm election night party in Detroit, Michigan, November 6, 2018. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress and one of two women elected as the first female Muslim members. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
2 / 11
Democrat Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three women elected as the first female Native American members of Congress. Democrat Sharice Davids of Kansas and Republican Yvette Herrell of New Mexico are the others. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democrat Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three women elected as the first female Native American members of Congress. Democrat...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on midterm elections night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three women elected as the first female Native American members of Congress. Democrat Sharice Davids of Kansas and Republican Yvette Herrell of New Mexico are the others. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 11
President Donald Trump brings gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem on stage during a Republican Party fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 7, 2018. Noem is the first female governor of South Dakota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump brings gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem on stage during a Republican Party fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 7, 2018. Noem is the first female governor of South Dakota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
President Donald Trump brings gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem on stage during a Republican Party fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 7, 2018. Noem is the first female governor of South Dakota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 11
Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham greets diners at Cocina Azul on midterm elections day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced outgoing Republican Governor Susana Martinez, the first time a state has elected two women in a row to the governor's office. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham greets diners at Cocina Azul on midterm elections day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced outgoing Republican Governor Susana...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham greets diners at Cocina Azul on midterm elections day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced outgoing Republican Governor Susana Martinez, the first time a state has elected two women in a row to the governor's office. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 11
Democrat Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado November 6, 2018. Polis already notched a first when he was elected to the U.S. House as the first openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress. Now he's also the nation's first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Democrat Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado November 6, 2018. Polis already notched a first when he was elected to the U.S. House as the first openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress. Now...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Jared Polis reacts after appearing at his midterm election night party in Denver, Colorado November 6, 2018. Polis already notched a first when he was elected to the U.S. House as the first openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress. Now he's also the nation's first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Close
6 / 11
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City, November 6, 2018. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, defeated Republican Anthony Pappas to become the youngest woman elected to Congress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City, November 6, 2018. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, defeated Republican Anthony Pappas to become the youngest woman elected to Congress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City, November 6, 2018. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, defeated Republican Anthony Pappas to become the youngest woman elected to Congress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 11
Democrat Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut, November 6, 2018. Hayes secured two firsts after being elected to the U.S. House, the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut and one of two from all of New England. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Democrat Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut, November 6, 2018. Hayes secured two firsts after being elected to the U.S. House, the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democrat Jahana Hayes reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Waterbury, Connecticut, November 6, 2018. Hayes secured two firsts after being elected to the U.S. House, the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut and one of two from all of New England. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
8 / 11
Democrat Ayanna Pressley gestures as she speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Boston, October 1, 2018. Pressley is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democrat Ayanna Pressley gestures as she speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Boston, October 1, 2018. Pressley is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Democrat Ayanna Pressley gestures as she speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Boston, October 1, 2018. Pressley is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 11
Former El Paso County Judge, Veronica Escobar, reacts after winning her Democratic primary race for the 16th congressional district in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2018. Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia are the first Hispanic women from the Lone Star state to go to Congress. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Former El Paso County Judge, Veronica Escobar, reacts after winning her Democratic primary race for the 16th congressional district in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2018. Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia are the first Hispanic women from the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Former El Paso County Judge, Veronica Escobar, reacts after winning her Democratic primary race for the 16th congressional district in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2018. Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia are the first Hispanic women from the Lone Star state to go to Congress. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
Close
10 / 11
Democrat Sylvia Garcia (2nd R) talks with fellow Democrats (L-R) Kirk Watson, Judith Zaffirini and Carlos Uresti before the start of a Senate hearing in Austin, Texas July 8, 2013. Garcia is one of the first two Hispanic women from Texas to go to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Democrat Sylvia Garcia (2nd R) talks with fellow Democrats (L-R) Kirk Watson, Judith Zaffirini and Carlos Uresti before the start of a Senate hearing in Austin, Texas July 8, 2013. Garcia is one of the first two Hispanic women from Texas to go to...more

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2013
Democrat Sylvia Garcia (2nd R) talks with fellow Democrats (L-R) Kirk Watson, Judith Zaffirini and Carlos Uresti before the start of a Senate hearing in Austin, Texas July 8, 2013. Garcia is one of the first two Hispanic women from Texas to go to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

Next Slideshows

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

9:10am EST
America votes

America votes

Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.

2:05am EST
Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor

Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor

Democrat Andrew Gillum lost his bid to become Florida's first black governor, suffering a razor-thin defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in a racially charged...

1:56am EST
Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke

Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas held off an election challenge by Democratic Representative Beto O'Rourke, keeping his seat in the upper chamber of...

12:50am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Midterm election winners and losers

Midterm election winners and losers

Candidates react to their midterm election results.

Everyday frogs

Everyday frogs

The Frog Museum in Switzerland showcases a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th century.

Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

Participants take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Air show over China

Air show over China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.

America votes

America votes

Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.

Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor

Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor

Democrat Andrew Gillum lost his bid to become Florida's first black governor, suffering a razor-thin defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in a racially charged contest that drew national attention.

Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke

Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas held off an election challenge by Democratic Representative Beto O'Rourke, keeping his seat in the upper chamber of Congress, according to media projections.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast