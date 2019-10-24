Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
The casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried up the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives to a memorial service in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol as his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings watches, on Capitol Hill. Michael Reynolds/Pool via...more
The casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried at the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Rep. John Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via Reuters
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings. Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin...more
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops to pay her respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff looks on. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stands over the flag-draped casket of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after a memorial service in honor of Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019. Al Drago/Pool via...more
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Attorney General William Barr pays his respects. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings stands over her husband's casket at the conclusion. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
A portrait of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried into Statuary Hall prior to Cummings lying in state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
