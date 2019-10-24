Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 24, 2019 | 4:15pm EDT

Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol

The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
Close
1 / 16
The casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried up the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives to a memorial service in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol as his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings watches, on Capitol Hill. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried up the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives to a memorial service in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol as his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings watches, on Capitol Hill. Michael Reynolds/Pool via...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
The casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried up the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives to a memorial service in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol as his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings watches, on Capitol Hill. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 16
The casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried at the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried at the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
The casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried at the U.S. Capitol prior to lying in state. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 16
Rep. John Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via Reuters

Rep. John Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Rep. John Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 16
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings. Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings. Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings. Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 16
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
6 / 16
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn at the conclusion of a memorial service. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn at the conclusion of a memorial service. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 16
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops to pay her respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff looks on. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops to pay her respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff looks on. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops to pay her respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff looks on. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 16
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
Close
9 / 16
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stands over the flag-draped casket of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after a memorial service in honor of Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stands over the flag-draped casket of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after a memorial service in honor of Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019. Al Drago/Pool via...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stands over the flag-draped casket of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after a memorial service in honor of Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 16
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 16
U.S. Attorney General William Barr pays his respects. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Attorney General William Barr pays his respects. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
U.S. Attorney General William Barr pays his respects. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 16
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 16
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings stands over her husband's casket at the conclusion. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings stands over her husband's casket at the conclusion. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings stands over her husband's casket at the conclusion. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 16
Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
15 / 16
A portrait of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried into Statuary Hall prior to Cummings lying in state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A portrait of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried into Statuary Hall prior to Cummings lying in state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A portrait of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried into Statuary Hall prior to Cummings lying in state. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late...

Next Slideshows

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Hailed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a step towards national reconciliation, the exhumation was the most significant move in years by Spanish...

12:20pm EDT
Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

10:15am EDT
Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly...

Oct 23 2019
Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Oct 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 16 deaths.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Hailed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a step towards national reconciliation, the exhumation was the most significant move in years by Spanish authorities to lay the ghost of the general whose legacy still divides the country he ruled as an autocrat for nearly four decades.

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse

Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast