Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California, March 2. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Elizabeth Warren listens to a question from a reporter on her campaign press bus in Rochester, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden both raise their hands at the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Supporters listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a rally at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California, March 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 9. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Elizabeth Warren reacts while speaking at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Elizabeth Warren arrives for a campaign climate town hall meeting in Milford, New Hampshire, January 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Elizabeth Warren has lunch with Charleston Musician Benny Starr at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 14. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Elizabeth Warren embraces a supporter at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, November 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Elizabeth Warren speaks to Bernie Sanders at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters after a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren takes a sip from a mug during a break at the ninth Democratic presidential candidates debate in Las Vegas Nevada, February 19. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during a Canvass Kickoff event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign town hall event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at her Iowa Caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
