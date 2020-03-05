Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California, March 2. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren listens to a question from a reporter on her campaign press bus in Rochester, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden both raise their hands at the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a rally at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California, March 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 9. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren reacts while speaking at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren arrives for a campaign climate town hall meeting in Milford, New Hampshire, January 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren has lunch with Charleston Musician Benny Starr at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 14. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elizabeth Warren embraces a supporter at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, November 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren speaks to Bernie Sanders at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters after a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren takes a sip from a mug during a break at the ninth Democratic presidential candidates debate in Las Vegas Nevada, February 19. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during a Canvass Kickoff event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20. REUTERS/David Ryder
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign town hall event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21. REUTERS/David Ryder
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks at her Iowa Caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat
Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.