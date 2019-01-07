Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an "organizing event" in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2019. Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. In the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest in 13 months, Warren introduced herself to Iowa crowds with tales of her working-class upbringing in...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. "Washington works great for those with money but not for anyone else. We need to call this what it is, corruption pure and simple," the Massachusetts senator told...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren poses for a photograph with an audience member at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It was an early jump on the race for Warren, who formed a presidential exploratory committee and began hiring staff this week. So...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro also has formed an exploratory committee, and former Representative John Delaney became the first Democrat to formally declare last...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Warren, 69, had Iowa to herself this weekend, and she used the time to make contacts with prominent state activists and court crowds with promises...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren is reflected in a mirror while speaking at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. She has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, a Republican, but rarely mentioned him by name at her public events...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren answers questions from reporters at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In the Senate, Warren is also an outspoken critic of Wall Street and is a leader of the party's progressive wing, but she could face competition...more
Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. Democrats face lingering tensions between their most liberal voices such as Warren and the more pragmatic wing, which includes former Vice...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren is introduced for a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. In Iowa, Warren said her childhood in Oklahoma shaped her populist economic views. She was the daughter of a janitor who lost work after a heart attack, forcing...more
Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. A December Des Moines Register/CNN poll of likely 2020 Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa found Warren in fourth place with 8 percent support,...more
The overflow crowd listens to Senator Elizabeth Warren before a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A window reflects the stage as audience members wait to enter an organizing event with Senator Elizabeth Warren in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd before a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
