Mon Jan 7, 2019 | 12:20pm EST

Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an "organizing event" in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5, 2019. Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. In the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest in 13 months, Warren introduced herself to Iowa crowds with tales of her working-class upbringing in Oklahoma and emphasized her signature theme of income inequality. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. "Washington works great for those with money but not for anyone else. We need to call this what it is, corruption pure and simple," the Massachusetts senator told Democrats in Sioux City on the second of five public stops during her three-day visit. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren poses for a photograph with an audience member at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It was an early jump on the race for Warren, who formed a presidential exploratory committee and began hiring staff this week. So far she is the biggest name to enter what promises to be a crowded Democratic field, with at least two dozen others considering a run. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro also has formed an exploratory committee, and former Representative John Delaney became the first Democrat to formally declare last year and has campaigned extensively in the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Warren, 69, had Iowa to herself this weekend, and she used the time to make contacts with prominent state activists and court crowds with promises to fight what she called a rigged economic system that favors the wealthy. "These are dangerous times for our country, and Iowa is going to play a big part in determining where we go next," said Warren. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren is reflected in a mirror while speaking at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. She has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, a Republican, but rarely mentioned him by name at her public events on Friday and Saturday. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren answers questions from reporters at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In the Senate, Warren is also an outspoken critic of Wall Street and is a leader of the party's progressive wing, but she could face competition in the nomination fight from other liberal voices such as fellow Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. Democrats face lingering tensions between their most liberal voices such as Warren and the more pragmatic wing, which includes former Vice President Joe Biden and several former governors and mayors who are considering running. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren is introduced for a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. In Iowa, Warren said her childhood in Oklahoma shaped her populist economic views. She was the daughter of a janitor who lost work after a heart attack, forcing her mother to take a minimum wage job. "That minimum wage job saved our house and it saved our family," Warren said. "Today, a minimum wage job in America will not keep a momma and a baby out of poverty. That's why I'm in this fight." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. A December Des Moines Register/CNN poll of likely 2020 Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa found Warren in fourth place with 8 percent support, trailing three candidates who have not yet entered the race - Biden at 32 percent, Sanders at 19 percent and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke of Texas at 11 percent. That poll found 65 percent of likely caucus-goers viewed Warren favorably, and 20 percent saw her unfavorably. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
The overflow crowd listens to Senator Elizabeth Warren before a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A window reflects the stage as audience members wait to enter an organizing event with Senator Elizabeth Warren in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an organizing event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd before a roundtable discussion in Storm Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at an organizing event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
