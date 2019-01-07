Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Warren, 69, had Iowa to herself this weekend, and she used the time to make contacts with prominent state activists and court crowds with promises...more

Senator Elizabeth Warren greets the overflow crowd outside an organizing event in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Warren, 69, had Iowa to herself this weekend, and she used the time to make contacts with prominent state activists and court crowds with promises to fight what she called a rigged economic system that favors the wealthy. "These are dangerous times for our country, and Iowa is going to play a big part in determining where we go next," said Warren. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

