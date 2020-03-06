Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. Bailey, a golden retriever, was a popular surrogate for his owner on...more
Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. During President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Warren was unable to campaign before the Iowa caucuses, and sent in her husband Bruce Mann and Bailey. "Bailey...more
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey, in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, greets resident Lucien Trudeau (R) while campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An attendee leaves a campaign town hall event held by Elizabeth Warren near a large inflatable version of Warren's dog, Bailey, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey arrive for a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren, accompanied by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, campaigns door-door with volunteer Colin Pio (C) in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren waits to take the stage with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bailey is seen outside the Democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren s husband Bruce, with their dog Bailey, speaks to supporters in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey after a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey while speaking to New Hampshire Young Democrats in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally to launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey at a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at an organizing event in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
