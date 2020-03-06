Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 2:30pm EST

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. Bailey, a golden retriever, was a popular surrogate for his owner on the campaign trail. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. Bailey, a golden retriever, was a popular surrogate for his owner on...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. Bailey, a golden retriever, was a popular surrogate for his owner on the campaign trail. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 18
Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. During President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Warren was unable to campaign before the Iowa caucuses, and sent in her husband Bruce Mann and Bailey. "Bailey arrived in Iowa late on Friday. In 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth ... The dog's a natural closer," Mann joked. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. During President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Warren was unable to campaign before the Iowa caucuses, and sent in her husband Bruce Mann and Bailey. "Bailey...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. During President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Warren was unable to campaign before the Iowa caucuses, and sent in her husband Bruce Mann and Bailey. "Bailey arrived in Iowa late on Friday. In 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth ... The dog's a natural closer," Mann joked. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 18
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 18
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey, in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey, in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey, in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 18
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, greets resident Lucien Trudeau (R) while campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, greets resident Lucien Trudeau (R) while campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, greets resident Lucien Trudeau (R) while campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 18
An attendee leaves a campaign town hall event held by Elizabeth Warren near a large inflatable version of Warren's dog, Bailey, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

An attendee leaves a campaign town hall event held by Elizabeth Warren near a large inflatable version of Warren's dog, Bailey, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
An attendee leaves a campaign town hall event held by Elizabeth Warren near a large inflatable version of Warren's dog, Bailey, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 18
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey arrive for a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey arrive for a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey arrive for a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 18
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 18
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 18
Elizabeth Warren, accompanied by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, campaigns door-door with volunteer Colin Pio (C) in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, accompanied by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, campaigns door-door with volunteer Colin Pio (C) in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, accompanied by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey, campaigns door-door with volunteer Colin Pio (C) in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 18
Elizabeth Warren waits to take the stage with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren waits to take the stage with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Elizabeth Warren waits to take the stage with her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 18
Bailey is seen outside the Democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Bailey is seen outside the Democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Bailey is seen outside the Democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 18
Elizabeth Warren s husband Bruce, with their dog Bailey, speaks to supporters in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren s husband Bruce, with their dog Bailey, speaks to supporters in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Elizabeth Warren s husband Bruce, with their dog Bailey, speaks to supporters in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 18
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey after a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey after a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren pets her dog Bailey after a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 18
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey while speaking to New Hampshire Young Democrats in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey while speaking to New Hampshire Young Democrats in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey while speaking to New Hampshire Young Democrats in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 18
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally to launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally to launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a rally to launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 18
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey at a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey at a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is joined by her dog Bailey at a campaign town hall meeting at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 18
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at an organizing event in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at an organizing event in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at an organizing event in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

Next Slideshows

Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

President Trump visited Cookeville, Tennessee after it was devastated by tornadoes that tore through homes and businesses, killing at least 24 people.

2:20pm EST
Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

8:55am EST
Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Mar 05 2020
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a...

Mar 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

Trump visits tornado-hit Tennessee

President Trump visited Cookeville, Tennessee after it was devastated by tornadoes that tore through homes and businesses, killing at least 24 people.

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

In a male-dominated sport and a conservative country, Shahnaz Kamal is the only international female coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan -- and she's doing her best to nurture a younger generation of athletes.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg met with the European Parliament's environment committee in Brussels, Belgium, saying they are only "pretending" to urgently tackle the climate crisis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast