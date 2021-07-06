Edition:
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida

Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Courtesy of  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Courtesy of  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Courtesy of  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Courtesy of  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
People look from behind a street barrier at the remaining part of the Champlain Towers South complex as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Objects are seen at a memorial site created by neighbors as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Workers are seen in a balcony at a building as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A rescue worker is seen as search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Courtesy of  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue efforts resume the day after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, July 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, July 5. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida, July 4.  REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Stephanie Rioja reacts as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
