Pictures | Tue Jun 15, 2021

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Rare Javan rhinoceros are seen on CCTV at Ujung Kulon National park, Banten Province, Indonesia, March 27, 2021. KLHK (MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND FORESTRY) /via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An adult male mountain lion known as P-64 walks through a tunnel heading south, captured near the Santa Monica Mountains, California, May 22, 2018. Courtesy National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2018
A black bear is shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A wolf looks into a trail camera at the 19-mile (30-km) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A camera installed in a trap captures a glimpse of a jaguar at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 13, 2018. Mamiraua Institute/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A deer is seen using the new Gold Creek wildlife under-crossing in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, in this still image taken from video camera July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Transportation

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Twelve-year-old male lion brothers Tonyi (L) and Tombo lie with each other at Werribee Open Range Zoo, west of Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2008, in these photographs taken by a camera in a hide and triggered remotely. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2008
A black wolf that appears to be a female is captured by a remote camera by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A Sierra Nevada red fox is captured by a remote motion-sensitive camera in Yosemite National Park in California, January 29, 2015, the first sighting in the park of one of the rarest mammals in North America, thought to number only 50 on the continent. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A wolf roams in the Oregon Cascades in this undated Oregon Fish & Wildlife handout photo taken with a remote camera. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
The mountain lion known as P-35 eats a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Wolves are seen from a trail camera walking in the 19-mile (30-km) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A black bear and its cub are shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Two of wolf OR 7's pups peek out from a log on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, June 2, 2014. The gray wolf, dubbed OR 7, became well known when he traipsed into California in December 2011, making him the first known wild wolf in the state since 1924. He traveled more than any of the seven wolves collared, making him a celebrity and the focus of a documentary being made to track his progress, Wolf OR 7 Expedition. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
The Griffith Park mountain lion known as P-22 is shown in this remote camera image set up on a fresh deer kill in Griffith Park, November 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A wolf pack, California's first gray wolf pack since wild wolves disappeared from the state nearly a century ago, is captured on a trail camera near Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
