Elusive animals caught on remote cameras
An arctic fox of the blue color morph is pictured in this camera-trap photo taken in Svalbard, Norway, July 23, 2018. Eva Fuglei via REUTERS
An adult male mountain lion known as P-64 walks through a tunnel heading south, captured near the Santa Monica Mountains, California, May 22, 2018. Courtesy National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS
A black bear is shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service
A wolf looks into a trail camera at the 19-mile (30-km) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A camera installed in a trap captures a glimpse of a jaguar at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 13, 2018. Mamiraua Institute/Handout via REUTERS
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service
A deer is seen using the new Gold Creek wildlife under-crossing in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, in this still image taken from video camera July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Transportation
Twelve-year-old male lion brothers Tonyi (L) and Tombo lie with each other at Werribee Open Range Zoo, west of Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2008, in these photographs taken by a camera in a hide and triggered remotely. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A black wolf that appears to be a female is captured by a remote camera by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife
A Sierra Nevada red fox is captured by a remote motion-sensitive camera in Yosemite National Park in California, January 29, 2015, the first sighting in the park of one of the rarest mammals in North America, thought to number only 50 on the...more
A wolf roams in the Oregon Cascades in this undated Oregon Fish & Wildlife handout photo taken with a remote camera. REUTERS/Oregon Fish & Wildlife/Handout
The mountain lion known as P-35 eats a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service
Wolves are seen from a trail camera walking in the 19-mile (30-km) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A black bear and its cub are shown near a kill made by a mountain lion known as P-35 in the Santa Susana Mountains in southern California, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service
Two of wolf OR 7's pups peek out from a log on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, June 2, 2014. The gray wolf, dubbed OR 7, became well known when he traipsed into California in December 2011, making him the first known wild wolf in the state...more
The Griffith Park mountain lion known as P-22 is shown in this remote camera image set up on a fresh deer kill in Griffith Park, November 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service
A wolf pack, California's first gray wolf pack since wild wolves disappeared from the state nearly a century ago, is captured on a trail camera near Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Fish and...more
Next Slideshows
New cadets welcomed to West Point
U.S. Army cadets report during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in New York.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.
Millions at risk as India's sixth-biggest city runs out of water
Chennai has been in the global spotlight since its four main reservoirs dried up earlier this month, largely because of poor monsoons in 2018, forcing residents...
South Korea's first senior fashion model
Boasting an overgrown beard and gray wavy hair, 65-year-old Kim Chil-doo realized a lifelong dream to be a model and became South Korea's first senior fashion...
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle to become UK prime minister
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border
Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.
Chile's solar eclipse
People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.
Dramatic military parades around the world
As Washington, D.C., prepares to celebrate July Fourth with a military "Salute to America" that will feature military bands, a parade and flyovers from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force One, here's a look at other countries that hold military marches.
New cadets welcomed to West Point
U.S. Army cadets report during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in New York.
Inside Hong Kong's Legislative Council after protesters storm in
Protesters left behind smashed computers and graffiti against the extradition bill, the police and government on chamber walls after they ransacked the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1
Defending champions United States reached the Women's World Cup final for the fifth time after an incident-packed 2-1 win over England, who missed a late penalty.