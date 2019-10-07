Edition:
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong

Riot police officers clash with anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A riot police officer clashes with a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a petrol bomb during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters walk past defaced pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping and other members of the government, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A masked anti-government protester leaves after helping to set a fire at the entrance of a metro station, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Riot police detain a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A girl wearing a mask is pictured during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government start a fire in a barricade in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A taxi that ploughed into protesters is seen in the aftermath in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. CSW.POWER / LEE MAN HO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A taxi that ploughed into protesters is seen in the aftermath in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. CSW.POWER / LEE MAN HO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A People's Liberation Army soldier holds a yellow banner to warn anti-government protesters during a demonstration following the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, outside Osborn Barracks, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A woman cries as she watches riot police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration following the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Kowloon Tong, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters break a window at the entrance of a metro station, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters take cover during a demonstration in Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester throws an object towards riot police during a demonstration in Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Masked protesters react in a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Masked protesters holding umbrellas walk during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters use a machine during a demonstration in Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester runs away from tear gas during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A Filipino woman is transferred by rescue workers after she was shocked by tear gas during a demonstration in Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A messages is seen on a wall during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Riot police officers run towards anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters hold bamboo poles during a demonstration following a government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Sham Shui Po, in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An inflatable duck is seen during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Masked protesters hold umbrellas during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Bricks and debris are seen in a street in Hong Kong, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
