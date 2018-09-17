Edition:
Emmy red carpet style

Scarlett Johansson and host Colin Jost.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Sarah Silverman.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Tiffany Haddish.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Keri Russell.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Sandra Oh.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jenifer Lewis.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Emilia Clarke.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Leslie Jones.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Chrissy Metz.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Mandy Moore.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Kit Harington.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Padma Lakshmi.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Amanda Peet.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Poppy Delevingne.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Allison Janney.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Larry David.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Alison Sudol and David Harbour.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Tracy Morgan.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Megan Mullally.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Tina Fey.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Heidi Klum.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Constance Wu.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Natasha Lyonne.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Dakota Fanning.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Marsai Martin.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jimmy O. Yang.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
(L-R) Natalie Morales, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
RuPaul.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Alexis Bledel.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Ellie Kemper.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Stefani Robinson.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Natalia Dyer.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Kristine Leahy.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Tatiana Maslany.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Adam Samberg.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Kristen Bell.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Deon Cole.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Hannah Zeile.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Angela Sarafyan.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Zuri Hall.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Michaela McManus.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Q'orianka Kilcher.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Regina King.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Trevor Noah.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Sarah Goldberg.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Britney Young.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Katja Herbers.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Liv Pollack and Dacre Montgomery.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Nina Kiri.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Noah Schnapp.

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Adina Porter. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Gaten Matarazzo. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
