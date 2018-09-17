Emmy red carpet style
Scarlett Johansson and host Colin Jost. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Keri Russell. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Sandra Oh. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Jenifer Lewis. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Kit Harington. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Amanda Peet. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Larry David. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Alison Sudol and David Harbour. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Tracy Morgan. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Megan Mullally. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Constance Wu. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Natasha Lyonne. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Marsai Martin. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Jimmy O. Yang. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
(L-R) Natalie Morales, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
RuPaul. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Alexis Bledel. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Ellie Kemper. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Stefani Robinson. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Natalia Dyer. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Kristine Leahy. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Tatiana Maslany. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Adam Samberg. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Deon Cole. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Hannah Zeile. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Angela Sarafyan. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Zuri Hall. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Michaela McManus. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Q'orianka Kilcher. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Regina King. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Sarah Goldberg. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Britney Young. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Katja Herbers. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Liv Pollack and Dacre Montgomery. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Nina Kiri. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Noah Schnapp. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Adina Porter. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Gaten Matarazzo. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Next Slideshows
Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence
Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."
Saving pets after Hurricane Florence
Animals are rescued from rising floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence
Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."
Saving pets after Hurricane Florence
Animals are rescued from rising floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.
Balloons over Brussels
The Balloon Day Parade, part of the "Comic Strip Festival," in downtown Brussels.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this week.
Ig Nobel Prizes
Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel Prizes.