Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other as they look at photographs before a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the vigil. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
People lay flowers. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners embrace each other during a moment of prayer. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
A man wearing a Humboldt Broncos shirt. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Humboldt Broncos' Nick Shumlanski, who was released from hospital earlier today, looks at photographs of victims of the bus crash. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Hockey commentators Don Cherry, Ron MacLean and former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy join other mourners. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
A woman wipes tears from her eyes during the vigil. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Kevin Garinger, President of the Humboldt Broncos, speaks. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners display a sign. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners look at photos of the victims. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
The Humboldt Curling Club serves as an overflow for hundreds who came to attend the vigil. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Photos of victims of the bus crash. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
The Humboldt Curling Club serves as an overflow for hundreds who came to attend the vigil. REUTERS/Matt Smith
A musician performs. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Flowers lie at center ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
