Pictures | Mon Apr 9, 2018 | 12:40pm EDT

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Mourners comfort each other as they look at photographs before a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the vigil. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
People lay flowers. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners embrace each other during a moment of prayer. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A man wearing a Humboldt Broncos shirt. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Humboldt Broncos' Nick Shumlanski, who was released from hospital earlier today, looks at photographs of victims of the bus crash. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Hockey commentators Don Cherry, Ron MacLean and former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy join other mourners. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A woman wipes tears from her eyes during the vigil. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Kevin Garinger, President of the Humboldt Broncos, speaks. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners display a sign. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners look at photos of the victims. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
The Humboldt Curling Club serves as an overflow for hundreds who came to attend the vigil. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Photos of victims of the bus crash. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Mourners comfort each other. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
The Humboldt Curling Club serves as an overflow for hundreds who came to attend the vigil. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A musician performs. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Flowers lie at center ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
