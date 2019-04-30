Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2019 | 8:10pm EDT

Emperor Akihito through the years

Japan's Crown Prince Akihito is formally invested as crown prince during a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 1952. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout/Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's Crown Prince Akihito is formally invested as crown prince during a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 1952. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout/Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Japan's Crown Prince Akihito is formally invested as crown prince during a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 1952. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout/Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito goes to his Gakushuin school in Tokyo, December 1945. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito goes to his Gakushuin school in Tokyo, December 1945. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito goes to his Gakushuin school in Tokyo, December 1945. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito, flanked by Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Household Agency, a day after a ceremony that Akihito is formally invested as crown prince, in Tokyo, November 11, 1952. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito, flanked by Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Household Agency, a day after a ceremony that Akihito is formally invested as crown prince, in Tokyo, November 11, 1952....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito, flanked by Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Household Agency, a day after a ceremony that Akihito is formally invested as crown prince, in Tokyo, November 11, 1952. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko smile during their wedding parade in Tokyo, April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko smile during their wedding parade in Tokyo, April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko smile during their wedding parade in Tokyo, April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
Well-wishers gather at the Imperial Palace as they celebrate and watch the wedding parade by Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko in Tokyo April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Well-wishers gather at the Imperial Palace as they celebrate and watch the wedding parade by Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko in Tokyo April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Well-wishers gather at the Imperial Palace as they celebrate and watch the wedding parade by Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko in Tokyo April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito talks with Michiko Shoda as they enjoy tennis at Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club in Tokyo, December 6, 1958. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito talks with Michiko Shoda as they enjoy tennis at Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club in Tokyo, December 6, 1958. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito talks with Michiko Shoda as they enjoy tennis at Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club in Tokyo, December 6, 1958. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito arrives at Waterloo station for attending the coronation ceremony of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London May 1953. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito arrives at Waterloo station for attending the coronation ceremony of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London May 1953. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito arrives at Waterloo station for attending the coronation ceremony of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London May 1953. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 25
Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko mourn the victims of the Battle of Okinawa at Himeyuri Peace Memorial monument in Itoman, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, Japan July 17, 1975. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko mourn the victims of the Battle of Okinawa at Himeyuri Peace Memorial monument in Itoman, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, Japan July 17, 1975. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko mourn the victims of the Battle of Okinawa at Himeyuri Peace Memorial monument in Itoman, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, Japan July 17, 1975. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
The coffin of Emperor Hirohito, father of Crown Prince Akihito, is carried during his funeral ceremony in Tokyo, February 24, 1989. Kyodo/via REUTERS

The coffin of Emperor Hirohito, father of Crown Prince Akihito, is carried during his funeral ceremony in Tokyo, February 24, 1989. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
The coffin of Emperor Hirohito, father of Crown Prince Akihito, is carried during his funeral ceremony in Tokyo, February 24, 1989. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Emperor Akihito pledges to observe the Constitution of Japan during the ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Emperor Akihito pledges to observe the Constitution of Japan during the ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito pledges to observe the Constitution of Japan during the ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 25
Emperor Akihito is seen walking ahead of priests prior to ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Emperor Akihito is seen walking ahead of priests prior to ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito is seen walking ahead of priests prior to ceremonies marking his accession to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, November 12, 1990. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 25
Britain's Princess Diana (L) kneels as she is received by Emperor Akihito of Japan and Empress Michiko, in traditional kimono wear, on arrival for tea at the Imperial Palace as she wraps up a tour of Japan February 8, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Princess Diana (L) kneels as she is received by Emperor Akihito of Japan and Empress Michiko, in traditional kimono wear, on arrival for tea at the Imperial Palace as she wraps up a tour of Japan February 8, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Britain's Princess Diana (L) kneels as she is received by Emperor Akihito of Japan and Empress Michiko, in traditional kimono wear, on arrival for tea at the Imperial Palace as she wraps up a tour of Japan February 8, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) chats with Japanese Emperor Akihito before entering the State Banquet Hall at Buckingham Palace May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) chats with Japanese Emperor Akihito before entering the State Banquet Hall at Buckingham Palace May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) chats with Japanese Emperor Akihito before entering the State Banquet Hall at Buckingham Palace May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
Emperor Akihito of Japan inspects the Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards with Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Emperor Akihito of Japan inspects the Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards with Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito of Japan inspects the Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards with Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, May 26, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko upon arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko upon arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko upon arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 25
Empress Michiko tries to get a bee out of the hair of Emperor Akihito during a tour at the Institute of Ocean Sciences in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Empress Michiko tries to get a bee out of the hair of Emperor Akihito during a tour at the Institute of Ocean Sciences in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Empress Michiko tries to get a bee out of the hair of Emperor Akihito during a tour at the Institute of Ocean Sciences in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
16 / 25
Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an autumn garden party at Akasaka Palace Imperial garden in Tokyo, November 9, 2018. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an autumn garden party at Akasaka Palace Imperial garden in Tokyo, November 9, 2018. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an autumn garden party at Akasaka Palace Imperial garden in Tokyo, November 9, 2018. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko bow in silent prayer at Banzai Cliff, or Puntan Sabaneta, to pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers and civilians who jumped off the rocky cliff 61 years earlier rather than surrender to U.S forces in the bloody World War Two Battle of Saipan in Saipan June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/U.S. POOL

Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko bow in silent prayer at Banzai Cliff, or Puntan Sabaneta, to pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers and civilians who jumped off the rocky cliff 61 years earlier rather than surrender to U.S forces in the bloody...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko bow in silent prayer at Banzai Cliff, or Puntan Sabaneta, to pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers and civilians who jumped off the rocky cliff 61 years earlier rather than surrender to U.S forces in the bloody World War Two Battle of Saipan in Saipan June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/U.S. POOL
Close
18 / 25
Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Tokyo Budoh-kan, currently an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Tokyo Budoh-kan, currently an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Tokyo Budoh-kan, currently an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 25
Emperor Akihito, accompanied by Empress Michiko, gazes at the wreck left of buildings after an earthquake two weeks earlier, as a city official (R) explains during the monarch's tour to hard-hit disaster areas in Kobe January 31, 1995. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Emperor Akihito, accompanied by Empress Michiko, gazes at the wreck left of buildings after an earthquake two weeks earlier, as a city official (R) explains during the monarch's tour to hard-hit disaster areas in Kobe January 31, 1995....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito, accompanied by Empress Michiko, gazes at the wreck left of buildings after an earthquake two weeks earlier, as a city official (R) explains during the monarch's tour to hard-hit disaster areas in Kobe January 31, 1995. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
Close
20 / 25
Emperor Akihito, flanked by Empress Michiko, looks at names of American soldiers who died in the Okinawa battles during World War Two on one of the stone monuments as he visits Okinawa Peace Memorial Park August 2, 1995. REUTERS/Susumu Toshiyuki

Emperor Akihito, flanked by Empress Michiko, looks at names of American soldiers who died in the Okinawa battles during World War Two on one of the stone monuments as he visits Okinawa Peace Memorial Park August 2, 1995. REUTERS/Susumu Toshiyuki

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito, flanked by Empress Michiko, looks at names of American soldiers who died in the Okinawa battles during World War Two on one of the stone monuments as he visits Okinawa Peace Memorial Park August 2, 1995. REUTERS/Susumu Toshiyuki
Close
21 / 25
Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers gathered to celebrate his 81st birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers gathered to celebrate his 81st birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers gathered to celebrate his 81st birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 25
Emperor Akihito (2nd L) appears with Empress Michiko (R), Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako to well-wishers gathered to celebrate the monarch's 77th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Emperor Akihito (2nd L) appears with Empress Michiko (R), Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako to well-wishers gathered to celebrate the monarch's 77th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito (2nd L) appears with Empress Michiko (R), Crown Prince Naruhito (L) and Crown Princess Masako to well-wishers gathered to celebrate the monarch's 77th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
23 / 25
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko stroll on a beach near their imperial villa in Hayama town, south of Tokyo, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko stroll on a beach near their imperial villa in Hayama town, south of Tokyo, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko stroll on a beach near their imperial villa in Hayama town, south of Tokyo, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 25
Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
White House departures

White House departures

Next Slideshows

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

5:50pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

5:20pm EDT
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering...

3:07pm EDT
NRA concealed carry fashion show

NRA concealed carry fashion show

Models show off concealed carry gun accessories at the "Fashion & Firearms" show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3:05pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.

NRA concealed carry fashion show

NRA concealed carry fashion show

Models show off concealed carry gun accessories at the "Fashion & Firearms" show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship

9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship

On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents.

Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China

Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China

The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program that helped bring the black-and-white bears back from the brink of extinction.

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi.

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast