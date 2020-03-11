Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2020 | 7:10pm EDT

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

A view of an empty street on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

A view of an empty street on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A view of an empty street on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
1 / 35
Empty seats of a Bullfighting Arena are pictured after the bullfighting events were suspended, following an outbreak of coronavirus in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Empty seats of a Bullfighting Arena are pictured after the bullfighting events were suspended, following an outbreak of coronavirus in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Empty seats of a Bullfighting Arena are pictured after the bullfighting events were suspended, following an outbreak of coronavirus in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 35
Moored gondolas on an empty Grand Canal are seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Moored gondolas on an empty Grand Canal are seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Moored gondolas on an empty Grand Canal are seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
3 / 35
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 35
Empty seats during a flight from Singapore to Bangkok March 4, in this screenshot obtained from social media video. Samuel Horstead/via REUTERS

Empty seats during a flight from Singapore to Bangkok March 4, in this screenshot obtained from social media video. Samuel Horstead/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Empty seats during a flight from Singapore to Bangkok March 4, in this screenshot obtained from social media video. Samuel Horstead/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 35
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5....more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Close
6 / 35
The holy shrine of Hani Bin A'rwa is seen empty from pilgrims, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Kufa mosque, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

The holy shrine of Hani Bin A'rwa is seen empty from pilgrims, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Kufa mosque, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
The holy shrine of Hani Bin A'rwa is seen empty from pilgrims, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Kufa mosque, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
7 / 35
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
8 / 35
A view of an empty movie theatre after Kerala state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state till March 16, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A view of an empty movie theatre after Kerala state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state till March 16, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A view of an empty movie theatre after Kerala state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state till March 16, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
9 / 35
Empty cafe of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam March 9. REUTERS/Kham

Empty cafe of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam March 9. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Empty cafe of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam March 9. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 35
Life inside a red zone: An empty street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Life inside a red zone: An empty street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Life inside a red zone: An empty street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
An empty classroom is seen at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) School of Geography after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

An empty classroom is seen at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) School of Geography after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An empty classroom is seen at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) School of Geography after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
12 / 35
General view of empty seats at the stands, due to coronavirus outbreak, during the qualification of the Raw Air tournament of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway March 11. NTB Scanpix/Ole Martin Wold via REUTERS

General view of empty seats at the stands, due to coronavirus outbreak, during the qualification of the Raw Air tournament of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway March 11. NTB Scanpix/Ole Martin Wold via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
General view of empty seats at the stands, due to coronavirus outbreak, during the qualification of the Raw Air tournament of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway March 11. NTB Scanpix/Ole Martin Wold via REUTERS
Close
13 / 35
A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, New York, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, New York, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, New York, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 35
General view as the match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne kicks off behind closed doors while the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

General view as the match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne kicks off behind closed doors while the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
General view as the match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne kicks off behind closed doors while the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 35
A view of an empty square on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

A view of an empty square on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A view of an empty square on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
16 / 35
An empty St. Mark's Square is seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

An empty St. Mark's Square is seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An empty St. Mark's Square is seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
17 / 35
A restaurant is seen empty of people at a mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq March 10. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A restaurant is seen empty of people at a mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq March 10. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A restaurant is seen empty of people at a mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq March 10. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
18 / 35
A general view of an empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis gives his weekly general audience via transmitted video a day after the Vatican closed the square and Basilica due to coronavirus concerns, as seen from Rome, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A general view of an empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis gives his weekly general audience via transmitted video a day after the Vatican closed the square and Basilica due to coronavirus concerns, as seen from Rome, Italy March 11....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A general view of an empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis gives his weekly general audience via transmitted video a day after the Vatican closed the square and Basilica due to coronavirus concerns, as seen from Rome, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
19 / 35
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Valencia v Atalanta - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 10, 2020 A statue of a former fan in the stands amongst empty seats before the match is played behind closed doors as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Valencia v Atalanta - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 10, 2020 A statue of a former fan in the stands amongst empty seats before the match is played behind closed doors as the number of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Valencia v Atalanta - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 10, 2020 A statue of a former fan in the stands amongst empty seats before the match is played behind closed doors as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Close
20 / 35
A general view of an empty National Theatre is seen in Prague, as the Czech government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Czech Republic, March 10. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A general view of an empty National Theatre is seen in Prague, as the Czech government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Czech Republic, March 10. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A general view of an empty National Theatre is seen in Prague, as the Czech government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Czech Republic, March 10. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 35
An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station is pictured after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station is pictured after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station is pictured after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
22 / 35
Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, at the St. Martha House in the Vatican, March 10. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, at the St. Martha House in the Vatican, March 10. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, at the St. Martha House in the Vatican, March 10. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 35
A coffee shop is seen empty of customers after Saudi Arabia's decision to ban gatherings, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A coffee shop is seen empty of customers after Saudi Arabia's decision to ban gatherings, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A coffee shop is seen empty of customers after Saudi Arabia's decision to ban gatherings, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
24 / 35
Empty streets are seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of the country, in Milan, Italy March 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Empty streets are seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of the country, in Milan, Italy March 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Empty streets are seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of the country, in Milan, Italy March 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
25 / 35
Ton Tam Rap Thai restaurant, which used to serve Chinese tourists exclusively, is seen empty and closed after temporarily closing last February 3 from lack of business due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 6. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Ton Tam Rap Thai restaurant, which used to serve Chinese tourists exclusively, is seen empty and closed after temporarily closing last February 3 from lack of business due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 6. REUTERS/Chalinee...more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Ton Tam Rap Thai restaurant, which used to serve Chinese tourists exclusively, is seen empty and closed after temporarily closing last February 3 from lack of business due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 6. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
26 / 35
General view of the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa

General view of the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
General view of the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa
Close
27 / 35
General view of Najaf airport hall empty, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 26. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

General view of Najaf airport hall empty, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 26. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
General view of Najaf airport hall empty, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 26. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
28 / 35
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
29 / 35
An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 2. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 2. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 2. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
30 / 35
A view shows the empty Cathedral of Turin, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A view shows the empty Cathedral of Turin, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A view shows the empty Cathedral of Turin, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
31 / 35
A South Korean soldier sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A South Korean soldier sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
A South Korean soldier sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
32 / 35
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
33 / 35
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
34 / 35
A man wearing a mask crosses an empty street in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man wearing a mask crosses an empty street in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A man wearing a mask crosses an empty street in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster...

Next Slideshows

With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled...

7:00pm EDT
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a...

6:45pm EDT
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's deadliest coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's deadliest coronavirus outbreak

At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...

4:05pm EDT
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with...

2:20pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a health and economic crisis that could pummel workers and companies.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's deadliest coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's deadliest coronavirus outbreak

At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden scores Michigan win

Joe Biden scores Michigan win

Joe Biden won Michigan s crucial Democratic nominating contest taking a big step toward the party s presidential nomination.

Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town

Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town

Ryoma Ouchi was only 9 when his family fled their ancestral home during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now a rising baseball star, Ouichi prepares for his university pitching career, but his father Kazuo, who had spent his career working for an agricultural co-op, left his family home behind and still hasn't been able to return to live there.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 42,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border over a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast