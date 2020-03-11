Empty spaces amid coronavirus
A view of an empty street on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Empty seats of a Bullfighting Arena are pictured after the bullfighting events were suspended, following an outbreak of coronavirus in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in...more
Moored gondolas on an empty Grand Canal are seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Empty seats during a flight from Singapore to Bangkok March 4, in this screenshot obtained from social media video. Samuel Horstead/via REUTERS
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5....more
The holy shrine of Hani Bin A'rwa is seen empty from pilgrims, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Kufa mosque, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A view of an empty movie theatre after Kerala state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state till March 16, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Empty cafe of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam March 9. REUTERS/Kham
Life inside a red zone: An empty street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 23. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty classroom is seen at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) School of Geography after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
General view of empty seats at the stands, due to coronavirus outbreak, during the qualification of the Raw Air tournament of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway March 11. NTB Scanpix/Ole Martin Wold via REUTERS
A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, New York, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view as the match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne kicks off behind closed doors while the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A view of an empty square on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of the country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 11. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
An empty St. Mark's Square is seen in Venice on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A restaurant is seen empty of people at a mall, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq March 10. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A general view of an empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis gives his weekly general audience via transmitted video a day after the Vatican closed the square and Basilica due to coronavirus concerns, as seen from Rome, Italy March 11....more
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Valencia v Atalanta - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 10, 2020 A statue of a former fan in the stands amongst empty seats before the match is played behind closed doors as the number of...more
A general view of an empty National Theatre is seen in Prague, as the Czech government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Czech Republic, March 10. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station is pictured after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, at the St. Martha House in the Vatican, March 10. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
A coffee shop is seen empty of customers after Saudi Arabia's decision to ban gatherings, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Empty streets are seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of the country, in Milan, Italy March 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Ton Tam Rap Thai restaurant, which used to serve Chinese tourists exclusively, is seen empty and closed after temporarily closing last February 3 from lack of business due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 6. REUTERS/Chalinee...more
General view of the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa
General view of Najaf airport hall empty, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 26. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and...more
An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 2. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A view shows the empty Cathedral of Turin, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A South Korean soldier sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man wearing a mask crosses an empty street in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
