Empty spaces amid coronavirus

University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

