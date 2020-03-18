Empty spaces amid coronavirus
General view of an empty Westminster Bridge as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view shows empty chairs on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice as a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease started at midday in France, March 17. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows an empty Zoloti Vorota station after metro shutdown amid coronavirus concerns in central Kiev, Ukraine March 17. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A view shows the empty Iena Bridge near the Eiffel tower as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease in Paris, in France March 18. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Millennium Falcon spaceship sits amid empty streets at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg...more
A man walks with his luggage through the almost empty railway station, after Belgium imposed a lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in Antwerp, Belgium March 18. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An empty Brooklyn Bridge is seen during the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in New York City, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An empty street in the Belltown neighborhood during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Seattle, Washington, March 17. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
General view of an empty park, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A person walks at an empty square before Belgium imposes a lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man sits on a bench at the empty hall of the University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus after classes were suspended due to coronavirus disease outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A piper plays the bagpipes on an empty Westminster bridge in Westminster as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, London, Britain, March 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tables at an open restaurant are mostly deserted on a quiet morning at the waterfront of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled due to the coronavirus disease in Sydney, Australia, March 18. REUTERS/Loren...more
Nathan Philips Square on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Empty chairs and empty tables in Covent Garden, London as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world in London, Britain, March 17. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An almost empty coat rack is seen at a primary school, as the Netherlands close schools, bars and restaurants to fight the spread of coronavirus disease in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 16. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A view shows an area almost empty of people outside the Church of the Nativity following the closure of the church to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man walks along the National Mall as museums and many public areas are closed to the public for precaution due to coronavirus spread, in Washington, March 15. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An empty swimming pool is seen after it was closed by authorities as a precautionary measure against coronavirus in Mumbai, India March 16. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An empty lecture hall is seen at the Erasmus University, as the Netherlands close schools, bars and restaurants to fight the spread of coronavirus disease, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 16. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Empty seats are seen at Cairo University following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt March 15. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A general view of a deserted Vittorio Veneto square in Turin, Italy, March 13. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain, March 15. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Restaurant seats stand empty in Covent Garden in London, Britain March 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The shadow of a conductor Mate Hamori is seen as he conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus...more
An empty classroom is seen after Belgium's government ordered schools, cafes, restaurants and some shops to close due to the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium March 13. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A street empty of tourists is seen around landmark Sagrada Familia basilica, which stopped receiving visitors and suspended its construction work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain March 13. REUTERS/Nacho...more
An empty St. Mark's square in Venice on the third day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Venice, Italy, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
An empty arrivals terminal following the coronavirus outbreak, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand March 12. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A staff member walks inside an empty classroom of a school after Kerala state government ordered the closure of schools across the state, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India March 12. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman walks across an empty square, amidst concerns over Spain's coronavirus outbreak, in the Basque city of Vitoria, Spain March 12. REUTERS/Vincent West
A nearly empty 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen at rush hour after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Empty seats of a bullfighting arena are pictured after events were suspended in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11....more
Moored gondolas on an empty Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, in Phuket, Thailand March 11. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Empty seats during a flight from Singapore to Bangkok March 4, in this screenshot obtained from social media video. Samuel Horstead/via REUTERS
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
A view of an empty movie theatre after Kerala state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state till March 16, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
The holy shrine of Hani Bin A'rwa is seen empty from pilgrims at the Kufa mosque, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 27. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An empty cafe in the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam March 9. REUTERS/Kham
The match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne kicks off behind closed doors in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats at the St. Martha House in the Vatican, March 10. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
A coffee shop is seen empty of customers after Saudi Arabia's decision to ban gatherings, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
General view of the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca), at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and...more
A general view of the hemicycle showing a few MEP's during a monthly plenary session of the European Parliament, shortened due to coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium March 10. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A view shows the empty Cathedral of Turin, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
