Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb...more
A horse race is held behind closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Japan, February 29. Kyodo via REUTERS
Spectator's stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Players enter the pitch as the stands are seen empty during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between AL-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Spectators' seats are seen empty as sumo wrestlers hold a Dohyo ring entering ceremony at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors amid the spread of coronavirus, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Inter Milan and Ludogorets players line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, Italy, February 27. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters
A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A general view of the stadium as AC Milan plays Genoa behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
The stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows, taking place behind closed doors, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic during their match against Juventus behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Seats are seen empty during a match of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo applauds during the warm up before their match against Inter Milan behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
The view before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan is played behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A steward inside the empty stadium before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Empty stands during the preseason baseball game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 29, Kyodo via REUTERS
