Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 9, 2020 | 11:12am EDT

Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe's worst outbreak of the outbreak. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe's worst outbreak of the outbreak. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
1 / 15
A horse race is held behind closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Japan, February 29. Kyodo via REUTERS

A horse race is held behind closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Japan, February 29. Kyodo via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A horse race is held behind closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Japan, February 29. Kyodo via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Spectator's stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Spectator's stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Spectator's stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 15
Players enter the pitch as the stands are seen empty during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between AL-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Players enter the pitch as the stands are seen empty during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between AL-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Players enter the pitch as the stands are seen empty during the Saudi Professional League soccer match between AL-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
4 / 15
Spectators' seats are seen empty as sumo wrestlers hold a Dohyo ring entering ceremony at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors amid the spread of coronavirus, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Spectators' seats are seen empty as sumo wrestlers hold a Dohyo ring entering ceremony at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors amid the spread of coronavirus, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Spectators' seats are seen empty as sumo wrestlers hold a Dohyo ring entering ceremony at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors amid the spread of coronavirus, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
Inter Milan and Ludogorets players line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, Italy, February 27. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters

Inter Milan and Ludogorets players line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, Italy, February 27. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Inter Milan and Ludogorets players line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, Italy, February 27. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters
Close
6 / 15
A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
7 / 15
A general view of the stadium as AC Milan plays Genoa behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A general view of the stadium as AC Milan plays Genoa behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A general view of the stadium as AC Milan plays Genoa behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
8 / 15
The stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows, taking place behind closed doors, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows, taking place behind closed doors, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
The stands are seen empty during the preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows, taking place behind closed doors, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, February 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 15
Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic during their match against Juventus behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic during their match against Juventus behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic during their match against Juventus behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
10 / 15
Seats are seen empty during a match of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Seats are seen empty during a match of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Seats are seen empty during a match of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, taking place behind closed doors, in Osaka, western Japan, March 8. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo applauds during the warm up before their match against Inter Milan behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo applauds during the warm up before their match against Inter Milan behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo applauds during the warm up before their match against Inter Milan behind closed doors in Milan, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
12 / 15
The view before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan is played behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The view before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan is played behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
The view before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan is played behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
13 / 15
A steward inside the empty stadium before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A steward inside the empty stadium before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A steward inside the empty stadium before the match between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, March 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
14 / 15
Empty stands during the preseason baseball game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 29, Kyodo via REUTERS

Empty stands during the preseason baseball game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 29, Kyodo via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Empty stands during the preseason baseball game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 29, Kyodo via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

Next Slideshows

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

In a male-dominated sport and a conservative country, Shahnaz Kamal is the only international female coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan --...

Mar 06 2020
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Feb 02 2020
Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday,...

Feb 01 2020
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports images from the past week.

Jan 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

Transgender beauty pageant in Thailand

Transgender beauty pageant in Thailand

Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire was crowned Miss International Queen 2020 in Thailand as winner of what is billed as the world's biggest transgender pageant.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

The love between Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, overcame physical barriers at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state.

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast