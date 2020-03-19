Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 9:35am EDT

Empty streets of New York City

Times Square in Manhattan, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Times Square in Manhattan, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 18, 2020
Times Square in Manhattan, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St. in front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall St. in front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 18, 2020
Wall St. in front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Closed restaurants and shops are seen along a nearly deserted Mulberry Street in Little Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Closed restaurants and shops are seen along a nearly deserted Mulberry Street in Little Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 18, 2020
Closed restaurants and shops are seen along a nearly deserted Mulberry Street in Little Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A nearly deserted Mercer Street in the Soho neighborhood, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A nearly deserted Mercer Street in the Soho neighborhood, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 18, 2020
A nearly deserted Mercer Street in the Soho neighborhood, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 17, 2020
The United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman jogs around the fountain at Lincoln Center, March 18. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter

A woman jogs around the fountain at Lincoln Center, March 18. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter

March 18, 2020
A woman jogs around the fountain at Lincoln Center, March 18. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter
An empty Brooklyn Bridge, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An empty Brooklyn Bridge, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 17, 2020
An empty Brooklyn Bridge, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 911 memorial closed to public, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 911 memorial closed to public, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 17, 2020
The 911 memorial closed to public, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An empty Radio City Music Hall, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Radio City Music Hall, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 19, 2020
An empty Radio City Music Hall, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People enter a nearly empty Fulton subway station, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enter a nearly empty Fulton subway station, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 18, 2020
People enter a nearly empty Fulton subway station, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 15, 2020
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Pictures

Podcast