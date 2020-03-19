Empty streets of New York City
Times Square in Manhattan, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St. in front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Closed restaurants and shops are seen along a nearly deserted Mulberry Street in Little Italy, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A nearly deserted Mercer Street in the Soho neighborhood, March 18. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman jogs around the fountain at Lincoln Center, March 18. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter
An empty Brooklyn Bridge, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 911 memorial closed to public, March 17. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An empty Radio City Music Hall, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People enter a nearly empty Fulton subway station, March 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An empty Times Square, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports,...
Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on
A look inside the shopping carts at grocery stores in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus outbreak.
Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus
Italians take to windows, balconies and rooftops to socialize with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak
Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.
Clear water flows through Venice canals
Venice's canals run clear as tourists are forced to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on
A look inside the shopping carts at grocery stores in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus outbreak.
Communities come together amid coronavirus
Businesses give away food, supplies and services, and volunteers mobilize to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.
Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus
Italians take to windows, balconies and rooftops to socialize with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak
Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.