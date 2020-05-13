Empty streets of New York City
A handful of pedestrians walk through Times Square in Manhattan, New York May 5, 2020. The new coronavirus has ravaged the city, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, claiming the lives of at least 20,000 people, crushing its economy...more
Refrigerated trailers to hold bodies are stored in a parking lot in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. The city of more than eight million people has fallen into a state of stillness as its residents have been told to mostly remain indoors for...more
A handful of people stop on Washington Street in DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn with the Manhattan Bridge rising in the background. The shuttered stores, deserted skyscraper office buildings and nearly vacant subway cars serve as stark daily...more
Pedestrians walk past the closed Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. The empty spaces have also offered residents a respite - quiet corners, vacant benches, wide open lawns where they can find at least a measure of relief from the strains of the...more
A pedestrian rides a bicycle past a shuttered Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. Vehicle traffic has plummeted nearly 90% in Manhattan since early March, according to transportation data firm StreetLight Data. Grand Central Station and Pennsylvania...more
A group of bicyclists and a handful of pedestrians mingle in Union Square in Manhattan. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that restrictions on social life and non-essential businesses will likely remain in place until next month as...more
A bicyclist crosses Park Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman and child walk down the stairs away from a closed Lincoln Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman runs past the Charging Bull sculpture in the Financial District of Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Flatiron Building stands next to Madison Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The entrance to Penn Station, Madison Square Garden and the James A. Foley building stand above a relatively empty 8th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cyclist rides up 7th Avenue past the West Village neighborhood in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Park Avenue is seen deserted as it leads towards the front of Grand Central Station. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An NYPD vehicle drives past Saks Fifth Avenue on 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks past Pulitzer Fountain and a closed Apple Store. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A firetruck drives down 34th Street past a closed Macy's and Herald Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Light traffic passes through Times Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cyclist rides down 7th Avenue past shuttered bars in the West Village neighborhood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man rides a bicycle down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man roller blades in front of vehicles on 3rd Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Empire State Building peeks through the supports of the Manhattan Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
