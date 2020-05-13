Empty streets of New York City

A group of bicyclists and a handful of pedestrians mingle in Union Square in Manhattan. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that restrictions on social life and non-essential businesses will likely remain in place until next month as...more

A group of bicyclists and a handful of pedestrians mingle in Union Square in Manhattan. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that restrictions on social life and non-essential businesses will likely remain in place until next month as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that three regions in New York state could start reopening their economies this weekend. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close