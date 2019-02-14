Edition:
End of an era for Airbus A380

Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
The A380 superjumbo, with two decks of spacious cabins and room for 544 people in standard layout, was designed to challenge Boeing's legendary 747 but failed to take hold as airlines backed a new generation of smaller, more nimble jets. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
The move comes after Emirates - the largest A380 customer - was forced to reduce its orders for the iconic superjumbo after an engine dispute and a broader fleet review, opting to order a total of 70 of the smaller A350 and A330neo instead. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
The decision to halt production of the A380 is the final act in one of Europe's greatest industrial adventures and reflects a dearth of orders by airline bosses unwilling to back Airbus's vision of huge jets to combat airport congestion. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Once hailed as the industrial counterpart to Europe's single currency, the demise of a globally recognised European symbol coincides with growing political strains between Britain, France, Germany and Spain where the plane is built. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2007
Airlines had initially rushed to place orders, expecting it to lower operating costs and boost profits as the industry crawled out of a slowdown in tourism since September 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Passengers marvelled at the European giant with room for 70 cars on its wings, looking rather like the hump-backed Boeing 747 but with the top section stretching all the way to the back. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner in Saint-Nazaire, France June 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Air traffic is growing at a near-record pace but this has mainly generated demand for twin-engined jets nimble enough to fly directly to where people want to travel, rather than bulky four-engined jets forcing passengers to change at hub airports. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Airbus boasted it would sell 700-750 A380s, which nowadays cost $446 million at list prices, and render the 747 obsolete. In fact, A380 orders barely crossed the 300 threshold and the 747 has outlived its rival, after reaching the age of 50 this week. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2008
