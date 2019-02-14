End of an era for Airbus A380
Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
The A380 superjumbo, with two decks of spacious cabins and room for 544 people in standard layout, was designed to challenge Boeing's legendary 747 but failed to take hold as airlines backed a new generation of smaller, more nimble jets. ...more
The move comes after Emirates - the largest A380 customer - was forced to reduce its orders for the iconic superjumbo after an engine dispute and a broader fleet review, opting to order a total of 70 of the smaller A350 and A330neo instead. ...more
The decision to halt production of the A380 is the final act in one of Europe's greatest industrial adventures and reflects a dearth of orders by airline bosses unwilling to back Airbus's vision of huge jets to combat airport congestion. ...more
Once hailed as the industrial counterpart to Europe's single currency, the demise of a globally recognised European symbol coincides with growing political strains between Britain, France, Germany and Spain where the plane is built. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Airlines had initially rushed to place orders, expecting it to lower operating costs and boost profits as the industry crawled out of a slowdown in tourism since September 2001. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Passengers marvelled at the European giant with room for 70 cars on its wings, looking rather like the hump-backed Boeing 747 but with the top section stretching all the way to the back. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner in Saint-Nazaire, France June 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Air traffic is growing at a near-record pace but this has mainly generated demand for twin-engined jets nimble enough to fly directly to where people want to travel, rather than bulky four-engined jets forcing passengers to change at hub airports. ...more
Airbus boasted it would sell 700-750 A380s, which nowadays cost $446 million at list prices, and render the 747 obsolete. In fact, A380 orders barely crossed the 300 threshold and the 747 has outlived its rival, after reaching the age of 50 this...more
Next Slideshows
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking,...
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Iran marks 40th anniversary of revolution
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians march to mark the 40th anniversary of the triumph of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Shi'ite cleric who toppled the Shah in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Valentine's Day
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.