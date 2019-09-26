Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel
A newly-hatched baby sea turtle makes its way into the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2019. Green turtles...more
A boy looks at a sea turtle hatchling, near a protective nesting site for turtles set-up as part the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a Mediterranean beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. To help...more
A volunteer looks at a sea turtle nest inside a fenced-off protective nesting site, set-up as part the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a Mediterranean beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. The...more
Newly-hatched baby sea turtles make their way into the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A green sea turtle is seen next to a researcher at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Two green sea turtles touch heads at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Green sea turtles are seen in a picture taken with a Go-Pro camera attached to a turtle as it swims inside a pool at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Researchers prepare to lift a green sea turtle out of a pool in order to clean the pool at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A green sea turtle is surrounded by lettuce as it swims in a pool at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Green sea turtles are seen in a section of a pool as a staff member cleans another section at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A green sea turtle is seen as water splashes next to it inside a pool at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sea turtle hatchling emerges from the sand as it comes out of its nest inside a fenced-off protective nesting site, set-up as part the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a Mediterranean beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel...more
A child holds a newly-hatched baby sea turtle born at a protective nesting site set-up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view shows a fenced-off protective nesting site for sea turtles, set-up as part the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a Mediterranean beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. REUTERS/Amir...more
Researchers perform blood tests on a green sea turtle as part of a conservation programme at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A researcher draws blood from a green sea turtle as part of a conservation programme at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Yaniv Levi, manager of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, looks at eggshells from newly-hatched baby sea turtles in a fenced-off protective nesting site, set-up as part the center's conservation programme, at a Mediterranean beach near Mikhmoret,...more
A green sea turtle is seen at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A veterinarian performs an ultrasound scan on a female green sea turtle as part of a conservation programme at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children hold newly-hatched baby sea turtles born at a protective nesting site set-up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A green sea turtle swims inside a pool at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A newly-hatched baby sea turtle makes its way into the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
