Tue Jul 4, 2017

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Saturday, July 01, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Saturday, July 01, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Saturday, July 01, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 30, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, June 30, 2017
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, July 02, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Saturday, July 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, June 30, 2017
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, June 29, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, June 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, June 30, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, June 30, 2017
