'Enemy of the people': Trump's relationship with the media

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tries to ask her question of President Donald Trump after he called on her on the heels of an exchange with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang (L) during a coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The president refused to hear Collins' question, then ended and left the news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

