'Enemy of the people': Trump's relationship with the media

A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Members of the news media survey damaged equipment outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Members of the news media survey damaged equipment outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A sign showing major news organizations along with the words "fake news" is held up as President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Washington, Michigan April 28, 2018. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
A sign showing major news organizations along with the words "fake news" is held up as President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Washington, Michigan April 28, 2018.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump scream and gesture at members of the media in a press area at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 13, 2016. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump scream and gesture at members of the media in a press area at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 13, 2016.   REUTERS/Mike Segar
Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screens show pictures of President Donald Trump's inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. Spicer lashed out about tweeted photographs that showed large, empty spaces on the National Mall during the ceremony a day earlier. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screens show pictures of President Donald Trump's inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. Spicer lashed out about tweeted photographs that showed large, empty spaces on the National Mall during the ceremony a day earlier. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing shirts that say "CNN is fake news", cheer before his Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Supporters of President Donald Trump, wearing shirts that say "CNN is fake news", cheer before his Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump lashes out at reporters, identifying them as criminals as he responds to a question from Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, after Trump arrived on campaign travel at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
President Donald Trump lashes out at reporters, identifying them as criminals as he responds to a question from Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, after Trump arrived on campaign travel at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R), pushes a photographer's camera while waiting in line outside Sacramento International Jet Center for a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A supporter for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R), pushes a photographer's camera while waiting in line outside Sacramento International Jet Center for a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Reuters photographer Mike Blake (R) chats to a man at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Reuters photographer Mike Blake (R) chats to a man at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counter-demonstrators and members of the press at a rally in support of Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, January 6, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counter-demonstrators and members of the press at a rally in support of Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A President Donald Trump supporter points at media as a song lyric plays "it's all been a pack of lies" ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A President Donald Trump supporter points at media as a song lyric plays "it's all been a pack of lies" ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man calls the media losers as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tries to ask her question of President Donald Trump after he called on her on the heels of an exchange with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang (L) during a coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The president refused to hear Collins' question, then ended and left the news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tries to ask her question of President Donald Trump after he called on her on the heels of an exchange with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang (L) during a coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The president refused to hear Collins' question, then ended and left the news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Donald Trump boo the media as they rally with Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump boo the media as they rally with Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump dismisses a question from NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker during an Oval Office meeting with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini at the White House in Washington, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2019
President Donald Trump dismisses a question from NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker during an Oval Office meeting with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini at the White House in Washington, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump yells at the media during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina, November 3, &nbsp;2016. &nbsp; REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump yells at the media during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina, November 3,  2016.   REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalists leave after several major news organizations including CNN, The New York Times and Politico were excluded from an off-camera "gaggle" meeting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his office that was held in place of the regular daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Journalists leave after several major news organizations including CNN, The New York Times and Politico were excluded from an off-camera "gaggle" meeting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his office that was held in place of the regular daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An audience member gestures to the media as President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
An audience member gestures to the media as President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has a terse exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta while speaking to members of the news media outside of the White House after giving an interview with Fox News in Washington, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has a terse exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta while speaking to members of the news media outside of the White House after giving an interview with Fox News in Washington, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man screams at TV cameras and at members of news media during a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A man screams at TV cameras and at members of news media during a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump jeer and photograph reporters after a campaign rally with Trump in Naples, Florida, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump jeer and photograph reporters after a campaign rally with Trump in Naples, Florida, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter shouts at members of the media during a campaign rally hosted by President Donald Trump at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Missouri, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A supporter shouts at members of the media during a campaign rally hosted by President Donald Trump at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Missouri, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally where hundreds of supporters booed the media at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally where hundreds of supporters booed the media at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People jeer reporters as they arrive to cover a rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a car dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
People jeer reporters as they arrive to cover a rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a car dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
