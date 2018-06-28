England 0 - Belgium 1
England's Gary Cahill clears the ball off the goal line. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
England's Phil Jones in action with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England's Gary Cahill in action while Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks on. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata and Vincent Kompany after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
England fans watch the match in Brighton. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens in action with England's Phil Jones and Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
England's Jordan Pickford makes a save. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi in action with England's Eric Dier. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
England's John Stones in action with Belgium's Michy Batshuayi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England fans react as they watch the match from Brighton beach. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England players look dejected after Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Belgium's Mousa Dembele and Leander Dendoncker in action with England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Belgium fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
England fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois in action. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Belgium's Adnan Januzaj celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
England's Jordan Pickford is beaten as Belgium's Adnan Januzaj (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Belgium fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
England's John Stones applauds their fans after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Adnan Januzaj celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgium players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
