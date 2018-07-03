England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3) Colombia
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
England players celebrate during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England players celebrate while Colombia react after the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Danny Rose reacts as his shot goes wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colombia's Luis Muriel celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Englan''s Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the shootout from Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England fan reacts. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Colombia's David Ospina during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Kyle Walker reacts after going down. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Harry Kane scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Kane and team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Colombia's Santiago Arias celebrates their first goal scored by Yerry Mina while England's Harry Kane and John Stones react. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with players before extra time. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Wilmar Barrios. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Kieran Trippier in action with Colombia's Johan Mojica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colombia's Carlos Bacca is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger for a foul on England's John Stones. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
\\England fans celebrate during the match. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
England's John Stones in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Harry Kane misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Harry Kane and Colombia's Radamel Falcao during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action with England's Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Jordan Henderson in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Harry Kane during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Colombia's Wilmar Barrios in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez and England's Harry Kane speak with referee Mark Geiger. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England players lined up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
