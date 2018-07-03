Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 5:45pm EDT

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3) Colombia

England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
1 / 45
England players celebrate during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England players celebrate during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England players celebrate during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
2 / 45
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 45
England players celebrate while Colombia react after the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England players celebrate while Colombia react after the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England players celebrate while Colombia react after the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 45
England's Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
5 / 45
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 45
England's Danny Rose reacts as his shot goes wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Danny Rose reacts as his shot goes wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Danny Rose reacts as his shot goes wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 45
Colombia's Luis Muriel celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia's Luis Muriel celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Luis Muriel celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 45
Englan''s Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the shootout from Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Englan''s Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the shootout from Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Englan''s Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the shootout from Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 45
England fan reacts. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

England fan reacts. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England fan reacts. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
10 / 45
Colombia's David Ospina during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Colombia's David Ospina during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's David Ospina during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
11 / 45
England's Kyle Walker reacts after going down. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Kyle Walker reacts after going down. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Kyle Walker reacts after going down. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 45
England's Harry Kane scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Harry Kane scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 45
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 45
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Colombia's Johan Mojica in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
15 / 45
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Kane and team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Kane and team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Kane and team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 45
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 45
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 45
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
19 / 45
Colombia's Santiago Arias celebrates their first goal scored by Yerry Mina while England's Harry Kane and John Stones react. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia's Santiago Arias celebrates their first goal scored by Yerry Mina while England's Harry Kane and John Stones react. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Santiago Arias celebrates their first goal scored by Yerry Mina while England's Harry Kane and John Stones react. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 45
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with players before extra time. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with players before extra time. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with players before extra time. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 45
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 45
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
23 / 45
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 45
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
25 / 45
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 45
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
27 / 45
England's Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Wilmar Barrios. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Wilmar Barrios. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Wilmar Barrios. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
28 / 45
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
29 / 45
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 45
England's Kieran Trippier in action with Colombia's Johan Mojica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England's Kieran Trippier in action with Colombia's Johan Mojica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Kieran Trippier in action with Colombia's Johan Mojica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
31 / 45
Colombia's Carlos Bacca is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger for a foul on England's John Stones. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia's Carlos Bacca is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger for a foul on England's John Stones. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Carlos Bacca is shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger for a foul on England's John Stones. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
32 / 45
\\England fans celebrate during the match. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

\\England fans celebrate during the match. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
\\England fans celebrate during the match. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
33 / 45
England's John Stones in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England's John Stones in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's John Stones in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
34 / 45
England's Harry Kane misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England's Harry Kane misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
35 / 45
England's Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England's Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 45
England's Harry Kane and Colombia's Radamel Falcao during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

England's Harry Kane and Colombia's Radamel Falcao during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane and Colombia's Radamel Falcao during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
37 / 45
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action with England's Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Colombia's Johan Mojica in action with England's Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Johan Mojica in action with England's Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
38 / 45
England's Jordan Henderson in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Jordan Henderson in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Jordan Henderson in action with Colombia's Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
39 / 45
England's Harry Kane during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England's Harry Kane during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Harry Kane during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
40 / 45
Colombia's Wilmar Barrios in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia's Wilmar Barrios in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Wilmar Barrios in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
41 / 45
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England's Raheem Sterling in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
42 / 45
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez and England's Harry Kane speak with referee Mark Geiger. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez and England's Harry Kane speak with referee Mark Geiger. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez and England's Harry Kane speak with referee Mark Geiger. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
43 / 45
Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
44 / 45
England players lined up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England players lined up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England players lined up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Next Slideshows

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

3:35pm EDT
Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to...

2:55pm EDT
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

2:40pm EDT
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

1:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast