England 2 - Sweden 0
England fans celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Ashley Young celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
England's John Stones celebrates with Harry Maguire at the end of the match as Sweden's John Guidetti reacts. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Jordan Pickford makes a save from Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England fans react as they watch the match. REUTERS/Jon Super
England's Jesse Lingard in action with Sweden's Martin Olsson. REUTERS/David Gray
England fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their first goal with John Stones. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
England fans celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their first goal with John Stones. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Kyle Walker in action. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sweden's Emil Forsberg reacts after a challenge. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/David Gray
Sweden's Viktor Claesson has a shot at goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England's Kyle Walker during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sweden's Albin Ekdal reacts after a challenge on England's Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/David Gray
Sweden's Viktor Claesson shoots at goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
England's Dele Alli in action with Sweden's Emil Forsberg. REUTERS/Lee Smith
England's Jordan Henderson reacts after going down. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England manager Gareth Southgate before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
England fans before the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Sweden players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Heartbreak for Brazil
Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.
Tourist boat sinks in Phuket
Thai rescuers search for dozens of people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying Chinese tourists, with one official saying he feared "no chance" of any...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Cholitas wrestle in the ring
Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.
Heartbreak for Brazil
Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Tourist boat sinks in Phuket
Thai rescuers search for dozens of people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying Chinese tourists, with one official saying he feared "no chance" of any more survivors, which would mean a death toll of nearly 60.
France 2 - Uruguay 0
France takes on Uruguay in World Cup action.
Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds
Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war.
Best of the World Cup
Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.