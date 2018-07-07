Edition:
England 2 - Sweden 0

England fans celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Ashley Young celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's John Stones celebrates with Harry Maguire at the end of the match as Sweden's John Guidetti reacts. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford makes a save from Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli scores their second goal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans react as they watch the match. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Jesse Lingard in action with Sweden's Martin Olsson. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their first goal with John Stones. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their first goal with John Stones. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Maguire scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Kyle Walker in action. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg reacts after a challenge. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Sweden's Viktor Claesson has a shot at goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Kyle Walker during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal reacts after a challenge on England's Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Sweden's Viktor Claesson shoots at goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Dele Alli in action with Sweden's Emil Forsberg. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England's Jordan Henderson reacts after going down. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England manager Gareth Southgate before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans before the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Sweden players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
