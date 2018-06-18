England 2 - Tunisia - 1
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
England fans celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Tunisia fan outside the stadium. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
England's John Stones in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is fouled by England's Kyle Walker resulting in a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England's Dele Alli takes the kick off. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England's Jordan Henderson takes the ball after Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scored their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
England's Raheem Sterling reacts as he is in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
General view of England fans during the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tunisia's Mouez Hassen makes a save. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England's Dele Alli shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
England's Harry Kane in action with Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England fans watch the match against Tunisia at Flat Iron Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Jesse Lingard shoots at goal past Tunisia's Farouk Ben Mustapha but hits the post. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef heads the ball clear off the goalline as England's Raheem Sterling looks on. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
England fans before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
General view during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
