Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2018 | 5:10pm EDT

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
1 / 28
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 28
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 28
England fans celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

England fans celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England fans celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 28
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 28
Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 28
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
7 / 28
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 28
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 28
A Tunisia fan outside the stadium. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Tunisia fan outside the stadium. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Tunisia fan outside the stadium. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 28
England's John Stones in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

England's John Stones in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's John Stones in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 28
Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is fouled by England's Kyle Walker resulting in a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is fouled by England's Kyle Walker resulting in a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is fouled by England's Kyle Walker resulting in a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 28
England's Dele Alli takes the kick off. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

England's Dele Alli takes the kick off. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Dele Alli takes the kick off. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 28
England's Jordan Henderson takes the ball after Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scored their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

England's Jordan Henderson takes the ball after Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scored their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Jordan Henderson takes the ball after Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scored their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 28
England's Raheem Sterling reacts as he is in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

England's Raheem Sterling reacts as he is in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Raheem Sterling reacts as he is in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 28
General view of England fans during the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

General view of England fans during the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
General view of England fans during the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 28
Tunisia's Mouez Hassen makes a save. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tunisia's Mouez Hassen makes a save. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Mouez Hassen makes a save. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 28
England's Dele Alli shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

England's Dele Alli shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Dele Alli shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 28
England's Harry Kane in action with Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England's Harry Kane in action with Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane in action with Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
19 / 28
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 28
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 28
England fans watch the match against Tunisia at Flat Iron Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans watch the match against Tunisia at Flat Iron Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England fans watch the match against Tunisia at Flat Iron Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
22 / 28
England's Jesse Lingard shoots at goal past Tunisia's Farouk Ben Mustapha but hits the post. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

England's Jesse Lingard shoots at goal past Tunisia's Farouk Ben Mustapha but hits the post. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Jesse Lingard shoots at goal past Tunisia's Farouk Ben Mustapha but hits the post. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 28
Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef heads the ball clear off the goalline as England's Raheem Sterling looks on. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef heads the ball clear off the goalline as England's Raheem Sterling looks on. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef heads the ball clear off the goalline as England's Raheem Sterling looks on. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 28
England fans before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

England fans before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England fans before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
25 / 28
England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
26 / 28
Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Tunisia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
27 / 28
General view during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

General view during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
General view during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Next Slideshows

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency...

4:40pm EDT
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

11:40am EDT
Inside a Texas border detention facility

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.

11:20am EDT
Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

10:45am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said.

Miniature memories

Miniature memories

Hank Cheng, has been creating remarkably realistic model street scenes influenced by his life in an attempt to preserve his memories for the future.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Fans of Germany react to their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast