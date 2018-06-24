Edition:
England 6 - Panama 1

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their sixth goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Panama's Roman Torres reacts. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Panama's Michael Amir Murillo in action with England's Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Panama's Jaime Penedo saves a shot from England's Raheem Sterling. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England's John Stones scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker in action with Panama's Blas Perez. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their sixth goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

