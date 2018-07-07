Edition:
England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate during their World Cup match against Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans celebrate by climbing traffic lights after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans set off smoke bombs after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

England fan celebrates on top of an ambulance after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan celebrates with a replica World Cup trophy after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans during the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

England fan celebrates on top of an Underground tube sign after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans set off smoke bombs after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate outside Ashton Gate Stadium during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

England fan stands on a sign holding up a replica World Cup trophy after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan celebrates on top of an ambulance after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans set off smoke bombs after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan celebrates by climbing a lamppost after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

