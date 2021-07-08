England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Joakim Maehle look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England's Harry Kane celebrates scores their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police detain fan after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the rebound after Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a dejected Martin Braithwaite after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates with Harry Kane after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Danish players Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen and Thomas Delaney react after losing the semi-final between England and Denmark. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Denmark fans look dejected after losing the match. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Denmark's Joakim Maehle and Jannik Vestergaard with teammates surround the referee Danny Makkelie as England scored their rebound from the penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
England manager Gareth Southgate with players huddle before the start of the second half of extra time. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Denmark's Simon Kjaer and England's Harry Kane clash. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England fans during the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with England's John Stones. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Denmark fans celebrate after their first goal. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
England's Jordan Pickford in action. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England's Luke Shaw in action with Denmark's Martin Braithwaite. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England fans react during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Harry Maguire is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England fans celebrate after England score their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal from a free kick past England's Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka celebrate their first goal, an own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England's Raheem Sterling shoots at goal from a free kick. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal and England's first. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Denmark's Joakim Maehle. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans react during the match. Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Jordan Pickford after Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England players take the knee before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
A woman and her dog sport England shirts. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in the stands before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Next Slideshows
LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal...
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation,...
MORE IN PICTURES
LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.