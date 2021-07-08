Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 7, 2021 | 8:50pm EDT

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Joakim Maehle look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Joakim Maehle look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Joakim Maehle look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England's Harry Kane celebrates scores their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

England's Harry Kane celebrates scores their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates scores their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police detain fan after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police detain fan after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Police detain fan after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the rebound after Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

England's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the rebound after Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the rebound after Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after England score their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a dejected Martin Braithwaite after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a dejected Martin Braithwaite after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a dejected Martin Braithwaite after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates with Harry Kane after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates with Harry Kane after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates with Harry Kane after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Danish players Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen and Thomas Delaney react after losing the semi-final between England and Denmark. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Danish players Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen and Thomas Delaney react after losing the semi-final between England and Denmark. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Danish players Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen and Thomas Delaney react after losing the semi-final between England and Denmark. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Denmark fans look dejected after losing the match. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Denmark fans look dejected after losing the match. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark fans look dejected after losing the match. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Denmark's Joakim Maehle and Jannik Vestergaard with teammates surround the referee Danny Makkelie as England scored their rebound from the penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Denmark's Joakim Maehle and Jannik Vestergaard with teammates surround the referee Danny Makkelie as England scored their rebound from the penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Joakim Maehle and Jannik Vestergaard with teammates surround the referee Danny Makkelie as England scored their rebound from the penalty. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate after Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

England fans celebrate after Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after Harry Kane scores their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
England manager Gareth Southgate with players huddle before the start of the second half of extra time. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

England manager Gareth Southgate with players huddle before the start of the second half of extra time. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England manager Gareth Southgate with players huddle before the start of the second half of extra time. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Denmark's Simon Kjaer and England's Harry Kane clash. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Denmark's Simon Kjaer and England's Harry Kane clash. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Simon Kjaer and England's Harry Kane clash. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England fans during the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans during the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans during the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with England's John Stones. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with England's John Stones. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with England's John Stones. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Denmark fans celebrate after their first goal.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Denmark fans celebrate after their first goal.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark fans celebrate after their first goal.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
England's Jordan Pickford in action. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

England's Jordan Pickford in action. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford in action. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England's Luke Shaw in action with Denmark's Martin Braithwaite. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

England's Luke Shaw in action with Denmark's Martin Braithwaite. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Luke Shaw in action with Denmark's Martin Braithwaite. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England fans react during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England fans react during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans react during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Harry Maguire is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

England's Harry Maguire is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Harry Maguire is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England fans celebrate after England score their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

England fans celebrate after England score their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans celebrate after England score their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal from a free kick past England's Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal from a free kick past England's Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal from a free kick past England's Jordan Pickford. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka celebrate their first goal, an own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka celebrate their first goal, an own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka celebrate their first goal, an own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England's Raheem Sterling shoots at goal from a free kick. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

England's Raheem Sterling shoots at goal from a free kick. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling shoots at goal from a free kick. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal and England's first. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal and England's first. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal and England's first. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Denmark's Joakim Maehle. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

England's Bukayo Saka in action with Denmark's Joakim Maehle. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Denmark's Joakim Maehle. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans react during the match. Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England fans react during the match. Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England fans react during the match. Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Jordan Pickford after Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

England's Jordan Pickford after Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford after Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
England players take the knee before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

England players take the knee before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
England players take the knee before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
A woman and her dog sport England shirts. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A woman and her dog sport England shirts. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A woman and her dog sport England shirts. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in the stands before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in the stands before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in the stands before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
