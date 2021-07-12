England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England fans reacts at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Fireworks explode as Italy fans celebrate at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Police officers stand guard as England fans gather in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
England fan react at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
