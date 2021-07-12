Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 12, 2021 | 11:56am EDT

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 20
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 20
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 20
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
4 / 20
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 20
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
6 / 20
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Close
7 / 20
England fans reacts at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans reacts at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans reacts at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 20
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
10 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
11 / 20
Fireworks explode as Italy fans celebrate at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Fireworks explode as Italy fans celebrate at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fireworks explode as Italy fans celebrate at Piazza Duomo in Milan. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
12 / 20
Police officers stand guard as England fans gather in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Police officers stand guard as England fans gather in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police officers stand guard as England fans gather in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Close
13 / 20
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
14 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
15 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
16 / 20
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react outside Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
17 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
18 / 20
England fan react at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan react at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fan react at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
19 / 20
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Next Slideshows

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government...

11:16am EDT
Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

10:57am EDT
Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the...

Jul 11 2021
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the...

Jul 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast