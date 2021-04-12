England reopens after three months of lockdown
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, April 12. REUTERS/John Sibley
People react on the Stealth ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People talk part in a spinning class as restrictions ease, in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women take a selfie with their drinks at The Fox on the Hill pub after its reopening in London, April 12. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People run as Thorpe Park reopens as restrictions ease, in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People enjoy a beer garden at The Cat and Fiddle Inn after its reopening in Macclesfield, Cheshire, April 12. REUTERS/Carl Recine
People react as they attend a strength and conditioning class at Ultimate Fitness Gym in Wallsend, April 12. REUTERS/Lee Smith
People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People drink at the terrace of ''The Brighton Music Hall'' bar in Brighton, April 12. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People shop in the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar in London, April 12. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People drink at the terrace of a pub, next to a picture of Prince Philip, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, April 12. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People enjoy their drinks at the Georgian Arms pub after its reopening in London, April 12. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People queue outside a shop on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People react while on a ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar in London, April 12. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People enjoy the Nemesis Inferno ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
