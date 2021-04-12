Edition:
Mon Apr 12, 2021

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, April 12. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
People react on the Stealth ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People talk part in a spinning class as restrictions ease, in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Women take a selfie with their drinks at The Fox on the Hill pub after its reopening in London, April 12. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

People run as Thorpe Park reopens as restrictions ease, in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People enjoy a beer garden at The Cat and Fiddle Inn after its reopening in Macclesfield, Cheshire, April 12. REUTERS/Carl Recine

People react as they attend a strength and conditioning class at Ultimate Fitness Gym in Wallsend, April 12. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People drink at the terrace of ''The Brighton Music Hall'' bar in Brighton, April 12. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People shop in the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar in London, April 12. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People drink at the terrace of a pub, next to a picture of Prince Philip, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, April 12. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People enjoy their drinks at the Georgian Arms pub after its reopening in London, April 12. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

People walk at Oxford Street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People queue outside a shop on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People react while on a ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar in London, April 12. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People enjoy the Nemesis Inferno ride as Thorpe Park reopens in London, April 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street in London, April 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

