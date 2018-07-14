Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 14, 2018 | 10:40am EDT

England vs. Belgium

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
5 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 14
England's Harry Kane and Fabian Delph talk to referee Alireza Faghani as Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire look dejected after Belgium's Thomas Meunier (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

England's Harry Kane and Fabian Delph talk to referee Alireza Faghani as Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire look dejected after Belgium's Thomas Meunier (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
England's Harry Kane and Fabian Delph talk to referee Alireza Faghani as Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire look dejected after Belgium's Thomas Meunier (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 14
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal with Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal with Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal with Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 14
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with England's Eric Dier. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with England's Eric Dier. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with England's Eric Dier. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
9 / 14
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's Kieran Trippier and John Stones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's Kieran Trippier and John Stones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's Kieran Trippier and John Stones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 14
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's John Stones and Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's John Stones and Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's John Stones and Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 14
Belgium's Youri Tielemans. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Belgium's Youri Tielemans. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Belgium's Youri Tielemans. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
12 / 14
England's bench.. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

England's bench.. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
England's bench.. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 14
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

Next Slideshows

Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain, on the heels of a NATO summit where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defense...

Jul 13 2018
Protesting Trump's British visit

Protesting Trump's British visit

Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.

Jul 13 2018
Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Jul 13 2018
Under a monsoon sky

Under a monsoon sky

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

Jul 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces in the Wimbledon stands.

Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain, on the heels of a NATO summit where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defense spending and questioned Theresa May's Brexit plans.

Protesting Trump's British visit

Protesting Trump's British visit

Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in Ashdod.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Under a monsoon sky

Under a monsoon sky

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.

'Trump baby' blimp flies in London

'Trump baby' blimp flies in London

A blimp depicting Donald Trump as an orange, snarling nappy-wearing baby flies outside the British parliament in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast