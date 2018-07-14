England vs. Belgium
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England's Harry Kane and Fabian Delph talk to referee Alireza Faghani as Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire look dejected after Belgium's Thomas Meunier (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their first goal with Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with England's Eric Dier. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's Kieran Trippier and John Stones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with England's John Stones and Kieran Trippier. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Belgium's Youri Tielemans. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
England's bench.. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
